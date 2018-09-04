Home Sport Cricket

Woakes, Pope added to England squad for final Test

Chris Woakes

England paceman Chris Woakes (File | AP)

By IANS

LONDON: England selectors on Tuesday recalled Chris Woakes and Ollie Pope for the fifth and final Test against India, with former skipper Alastair Cook set to play his final match at The Oval here from Friday.

England wrapped up a 3-1 series victory after clinching the fourth Test at Southampton by 60 runs on Sunday, and will aim to bid farewell to the country's highest Test run getter, Cook with another win.

Also Read | England name unchanged squad for fifth Test

The 33-year-old Cook has amassed an England record 12,254 runs in 160 Tests, with 32 centuries.

The squad for the final Test is the same as the one for the previous game, with the addition of Woakes and Pope.

Pope will join the England squad on Thursday, after playing for his county Surrey in the first two days of their County Championship division one clash with Essex in Chelmsford.

England squad for fifth Test: Joe Root (Captain), Moeen Ali, Jimmy Anderson, Jonny Bairstow (WK), Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler (WK), Alastair Cook, Sam Curran, Keaton Jennings, Ollie Pope, Adil Rashid, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes.

England vs India Chris Woakes Ollie Pope Alastair Cook The Oval

