Shahid Afridi, Chris Gayle to participate in Afghanistan Premier League

Apart from local players, each squad also needs to have five overseas cricketers and one Associate player, picked via a draft system.

Published: 11th September 2018 05:45 PM

Shahid Afridi

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi (File | AP)

By UNI

NEW DELHI: Star players like Shahid Afridi, Chris Gayle, Rashid Khan, Brendon McCullum and Andre Russell will be a part of the Afghanistan Premier league, which is set to begin from October 5.

Paktia, Kabul, Balkh, Nangarhar and Kandahar will play in the league, where each team will have around 17 to 20 members.

The 17-day tournament will also feature international players, such as Chris Jordan, Thisara Perera, Luke Ronchi, Wayne Parnell, Colin Munro, Ravi Bopara, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Cutting and Wahab Riaz.

From Associate nations, some of the other popular faces like Sandeep Lamichhane, Calum Macleod and Ryan ten Doeschate will be taking part in the competition.

