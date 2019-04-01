Home Sport Cricket

Ahead of World Cup, Aaron Finch warns critics who wrote Australia off with Pakistan glory

Winners of 2015 World Cup at home, Australia had endured a miserable time in limited-overs cricket since last year's ball-tampering controversy in South Africa.

Published: 01st April 2019 01:01 PM

Aaron Finch

Australia captain Aaron Finch with the trophy after winning the ODI series against Pakistan 5-0 (Photo | Cricket Australia Twitter)

By AFP

DUBAI: Captain Aaron Finch warned Australia will embark on their World Cup defence next month with confidence riding high after completing an ODI sweep against Pakistan on Sunday hot on the heels of a series victory in India.

Written off after a torrid 15 months which saw Australia win just three of 18 one-day internationals, Finch led the 2015 World Cup winners from 2-0 down last month to beat Virat Kohli's formidable side 3-2, Australia's first series win in India since 2009.

They then romped to a 5-0 rout of a depleted Pakistan who rested six top players for the series played in the United Arab Emirates, including regular captain Sarfraz Ahmed, ahead of the World Cup which begins on May 30.

"We'll go to the World Cup with a lot of confidence now, even after a lot of people wrote us off," said Finch who was declared man of the series for his 451 runs including two hundreds and two fifties.

"Potentially we had a real focus coming here and that was our last hit-out before the World Cup so we wanted to go into that tournament with a lot of momentum," he said after inflicting a fourth whitewash on Pakistan in a bilateral series.

Winners of 2015 World Cup at home, Australia had endured a miserable time in limited-overs cricket since last year's ball-tampering controversy in South Africa.

The scandal resulted in former captain and vice-captain Steve Smith and David Warner being banned for a year, suspensions that expired only last week, and Australia were then routed 5-0 in England and dropped home series 2-1 to both South Africa and India.

 

