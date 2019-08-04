Home Sport Cricket

India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli and boys look to clinch T20 series

Indian bowlers came all gun blazing to restrict their opposition at a paltry 95 runs after Kohli decided to bowl first.

Published: 04th August 2019 01:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2019 01:30 PM   |  A+A-

India's Navdeep Saini (96) is congratulated by Khaleel Ahmed (27) after taking the wicket of West Indies' Nicholas Pooran during the first T20I in Lauderhill, Fla.

India's Navdeep Saini (96) is congratulated by Khaleel Ahmed (27) after taking the wicket of West Indies' Nicholas Pooran during the first T20I in Lauderhill, Fla. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LAUDERHILL: The Virat Kohli-led Team India will aim to clinch the three-match T20I rubber series against the West Indies when they face-off in the second contest at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground here on Sunday.

In the series opener on Saturday, India defeated the West Indies by four wickets to take a 1-0 lead. The Indian bowlers came all gun blazing to restrict their opposition at a paltry 95 runs after Kohli decided to bowl first.

Debutant right-arm pacer Navdeep Saini was the pick of the Indian bowlers as he claimed three wickets conceding just 17 runs. The 26-year-old pacer will aim to replicate the show on Sunday and cement his place in the side.

ALSO READ: Debutant pacer Navdeep Saini stars in India's 4-wicket win over Windies

Meanwhile, Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked two wickets in India's win while Washington Sundar, Khaleel Ahmed, Krunal Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja also grabbed a wicket each.

The Indians were also helped by some poor shot selection by the Windies batsmen.

Chasing 96, India made a heavy weather of the small target before overhauling it 17.2 overs. Opener Rohit Sharma was the top scorer for India with his 24 runs while Kohli and Manish Pandey contributed with 19 runs each. While the bowlers were decent, the batsmen struggled with the bat as the wicket was not easy to bat on.

They would, however, try to improve in Sunday's clash.

For the West Indies, Kieron Pollard was the only one who showed a fight with the bat with his 49 runs -- the top-scorer. The right-hander missed out on a well deserved fifty after being dismissed in the last over of the innings. As all the other Windies batsmen failed on Saturday, they would certainly be looking for a decent show as another loss will see India clinching the series.

ALSO READ: India vs West Indies T20I, ODI, Test series 2019 - Check out the complete schedule, squad and other details

In their bowling, Sunil Narine had picked the crucial wickets of Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant in consecutive deliveries and conceded just 14 runs in his quota of four overs.

While India won't try to make any changes in their playing eleven and would stick to the winning combination, West Indies could include an extra spinner in Rovman Powell as the wicket might again be on the slower side.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini

West Indies: John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite, Keemo Paul, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Anthony Bramble, Andre Russell, Khary Pierre.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India vs West Indies India vs West Indies T20 Series India vs West Indies T20
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Around 58 villagers, including 16 children, were rescued and shifted by IAF. (Photo | EPS)
Mumbai Rains: Over 50 stranded villagers rescued by IAF in Thane district
Representational image of pilgrims on Amarnath Yatra (Photo | File/PTI)
Amarnath pilgrims asked to leave Kashmir Valley, tourist reacts
Gallery
On the occasion of friendship day, let us take a look at 12 must-watch Tamil movies that celebrate friendship.
From Kadhal Desam to Naadodigal: 12 must-watch Tamil movies that celebrate friendship
An El Paso Police Officer interviews a witness who was inside the Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall in Texas, after an active shooter opened fire killing several shoppers.
Gunman kills 20 in rampage at Walmart store in Texas
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp