Home Sport Cricket

Article 370 abrogation: Gautam Gambhir responds to Shahid Afridi's plea

Both former cricketers took to Twitter after the Indian government scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Published: 06th August 2019 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

Gautam Gambhir and Shahid Afridi

Gautam Gambhir and Shahid Afridi were at it again

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir took a swipe at former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi who called for the UN's intervention, as well as that of the US', after the Indian government scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

ALSO READ | Sports fraternity welcomes scrapping of Article 370

Hours after the Rajya Sabha passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill that sought to scrap Article 370 and Article 35A in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, Afridi tweeted: "Kashmiris must be given their due rights as per UN resolution. The rights of Freedom like all of us.

"Why was UN created and why is it sleeping? The unprovoked aggression and crimes being committed in Kashmir against humanity must be noted. US President Donald Trump must play his role to mediate."

Replying to Afridi, Gambhir on Tuesday said: "Afridi is spot on guys. There is 'unprovoked aggression', there are 'crimes against humanity'. He should be lauded for bringing this up.

"Only thing is he forgot to mention that all this is happening in 'Pakistan Occupied Kashmir'. Don't worry, will sort it out son!!!"

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Article 370 Article 370 scrapped Gautam Gambhir Shahid Afridi
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy, founder and dean of the PSBB Group of institutions, passed away aged 93.
RIP Mrs YGP: Founder of PSBB Schools passes away
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (File | PTI)
Leh is also anti-Article 370 but pro Union Territory: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Gallery
#1 Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs de Ligt: Top five most expensive defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp