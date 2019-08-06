Article 370 abrogation: Gautam Gambhir responds to Shahid Afridi's plea

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir took a swipe at former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi who called for the UN's intervention, as well as that of the US', after the Indian government scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Hours after the Rajya Sabha passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill that sought to scrap Article 370 and Article 35A in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, Afridi tweeted: "Kashmiris must be given their due rights as per UN resolution. The rights of Freedom like all of us.

"Why was UN created and why is it sleeping? The unprovoked aggression and crimes being committed in Kashmir against humanity must be noted. US President Donald Trump must play his role to mediate."

Kashmiris must be given their due rights as per #UN resolution. The rights of Freedom like all of us. Why was @UN created & why is it sleeping? The unprovoked aggression & crimes being committed in Kashmir against #Humanity must be noted. The @POTUS must play his role to mediate — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) August 5, 2019

Replying to Afridi, Gambhir on Tuesday said: "Afridi is spot on guys. There is 'unprovoked aggression', there are 'crimes against humanity'. He should be lauded for bringing this up.

"Only thing is he forgot to mention that all this is happening in 'Pakistan Occupied Kashmir'. Don't worry, will sort it out son!!!"