Home Sport Cricket

Ashes Test: James Pattinson left out for good reason, skipper Tim Paine explains

The skipper indicated that Pattinson would be playing in the third Test beginning August 22. 

Published: 14th August 2019 05:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2019 05:40 PM   |  A+A-

pacer James Pattinson

Australia pacer James Pattinson (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

LONDON: Australia captain Tim Paine has insisted that right-arm pacer James Pattinson was left-out of the 12-man squad for the second Ashes Test as they want to manage his workload properly.

Pattinson has suffered from multiple injury setbacks through his career. He was ruled out midway through the 2013 and 2017 Ashes due to back injuries, and a side-strain also kept him out of the later stages of this year's Big Bash League.

He took three wickets in the Edgbaston Test which Australia won by 251 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. 

"I think what we've done in the past with James is got him back, we know how good he is so we keep using him and keep bowling him and eventually he's broken again," cricket.com.au quoted Paine as saying ahead of the Lord's Test. 

ALSO READ | Momentum with Australia against Anderson-less England says Chris Rogers

Pattinson will be replaced by either Josh Hazlewood, who has also returned from a serious back injury, or Mitchell Starc.

"We're really lucky in the fact we've got two bowlers (Starc and Hazlewood) in particular on the sidelines that are world-class and we want to make sure James is absolutely cherry ripe every time he plays.

"He's available for selection but we've decided to rest him for this game and make sure that his long-term future is in really good shape," he added.

The Australia skipper further indicated that Pattinson would be playing in the third Test beginning August 22. 

ALSO READ | Australia facing 'good problem' for Ashes selection with key pacers available: Jhye Richardson

"It was always going to be one way or the other - (Pattinson) would miss this Test and be fresher for the third Test or he has this one after the long break and doesn't play in the third," Paine explained.

"If you look at Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood's records at Lord's, it's a good venue for one of those to play and be confident in the fact they can bowl really well here," he added.

Australia's 12-man squad for the Lord's Test: David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine (c, wk), Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc, Peter Siddle, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
James Pattinson Ashes Test Ashes series Ashes 2019 Tim Paine England vs Australia Australian cricket team
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MDMK general secretary Vaiko (File Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Want a photo with MDMK leader Vaiko? Pay Rs 100!
TNIE Explores: Meet the Jawa bike 'doctor' from Chennai
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 73rd Independence Day said that within 10 weeks of returning to power, his government has taken key decisions to fulfil the aspirations of people and cited the new law on triple talaq and scrapping of special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir. In his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, he said his government has dedicated itself on all fronts in the service of countrymen. (Photo | AP)
10 key announcements in PM Modi's 6th Independence Day speech
Let us take a look at the movies that are set to release on the occasion of Indian Independence Day.
From Kollywood to Bollywood: Movies slated for release on Indian Independence Day 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp