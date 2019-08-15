Home Sport Cricket

Former Indian cricketer VB Chandrasekhar commits suicide at 57; friends shocked

The dashing Tamil Nadu left-hander of yesteryears, who was only six days short of his 58th birthday, is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Published: 15th August 2019 11:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2019 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

VB Chandrasekhar

Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu and India’s cricket fraternity were in for a shock on Thursday. Early in the evening news broke that former opener and national selector V B Chandrasekhar had died of cardiac arrest. Later in the evening, police said he had committed suicide by hanging himself. The body was taken in custody for post-mortem.

Known popularly as VB, Chandrasekhar was five days short of his 58th birthday. He is survived by his wife and two daughters. A dashing opening batsman, he played seven ODIs from 1988-90. After retirement, he wore the different hats of selector, coach and commentator. He also owned the Tamil Nadu Premier League franchise VB Kanchi Veerans.

According to police sources, he was last seen having tea with his wife at his residence around 5.45 pm. After that, he went to his room. As he did not come out even after two hours, his wife knocked on the door and found no response. She informed neighbours and after breaking the door open, they apparently found him hanging from the ceiling. The Mylapore Police Station has filed a case of suspicious death.

Cricketers from across the country paid tribute to the member of the 1988 Ranji Trophy-winning Tamil Nadu team, who was a popular figure. Among those who expressed grief were K Srikkanth, Anil Kumble, WV Raman, Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina.

"I am at a loss for words. It is very shocking. I cannot believe he is no more. My mind goes back to the times we spent together from our younger days. He was a lovable guy, health-conscious and god-fearing. It will take a long time for me to get over the loss of a dear friend,'' said Raman.  

ALSO SEE | From VBC to David Bairstow: Popular cricketers who committed suicide

India and Chennai Super Kings player Suresh Raina condoled the death of Chandrasekhar.

"Extremely sad & shocked to hear about the passing away of VB Chandrasekhar sir. His consistent efforts made it possible to set the right foundation of the CSK team. He always encouraged & believed in us since very beginning. My deepest condolences to the family," Raina tweeted.

India and CSK off-spinner Harbhajan Singh also expressed his sadness.

"Very shocking to hear VB Chandrashekhar Indian cricketer is no more. very sad news. very young to go. rest in peace VB. Big lose (sic). condolences to the family," Harbhajan wrote on his twitter handle.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra expressed shock at Chandrasekhar's death.

"Shocked to hear about the untimely demise of V B Chandrasekhar. Was only 57. Went away too soon. Thoughts with the family. heartfelt condolences. R.I.P.," he tweeted.

( If in distress or having suicidal thoughts, call 104 for the Tamil Nadu government health department’s helpline that offers counselling or 044- 24640050 for the Sneha suicide helpline.

Click here for a list of suicide prevention helplines across India)

 

(with PTI inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
VB Chandrasekhar VB Chandrasekhar death V B Chandrasekhar death Indian cricketer death
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tiger spotted amid bushes near Kaliasot Dam in Bhopal on Tuesday | pti
DID YOU KNOW? India's tiger census is the world's largest biodiversity study!
Meet a 106-year-old freedom fighter from Kerala  
Gallery
School children tie rakhi on the wrist of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: PM Modi, Amarinder Singh, KT Rama Rao and other netas celebrate Raksha Bandhan
Fans were in for a treat this Raksha Bandhan with actors from Salman Khan to Nani sharing their goofiest and most adorable photos with their siblings. Newly minted celeb parents too treated us to some super cute posts of their children. Take a look! (Phot
IN PHOTOS | Raksha Bandhan 2019: From Sonam Kapoor to Madhavan, here's how celebrity siblings showcased their love!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp