When a young MS Dhoni 'angered' former selector VB Chandrasekhar

By Online Desk

It's no secret that late former national selector VB Chandrasekhar had a great rapport with Indian cricketer and CSK skipper MS Dhoni.

But their first meeting goes way back to the time when VB Chandrasekhar was a selector and Dhoni was still trying to break into the Indian team.

Earlier in the year, in an interview with Behindwoods, VB Chandrasekhar shared interesting details regarding his first encounter with MS Dhoni.

He said, "I first met Dhoni at Hyderabad when I was a selector. There was no wicket-keeper for India A encounter against Pakistan. It was a late night and this guy (Dhoni) had not turned up till then for the match which was scheduled to happen tomorrow morning. I tried calling some people but none of them knew about Dhoni's whereabouts."

ALSO READ: VB Chandrasekhar - Interesting story of the CSK mastermind who forced Srinivasan to go for MS Dhoni

A frustrated Chandrasekhar went to his room and was still puzzled regarding the absence of Dhoni. Then he went on to narrate how the World Cup-winning skipper kept his cool and addressed him in the middle of the night.

"Then there was a knock on my door at around 11 pm, and I thought it was a waiter and there was this guy with long hair standing in front of me. Since I haven't met Dhoni before not even seen a photo of him, I did not know who the guy was. He gave a pleasant smile and introduced himself as MS Dhoni. He told in a very cool tone. I was like dude its 11 pm, and Dhoni was like I here (he's made it, like that's all matters). From there he went on to grow every single day, " he said.

VIEW GALLERY: From VB Chandrasekhar to David Bairstow - Popular cricketers who committed suicide

Their association started there and over the years they went to share some great moments together during their time in CSK, where Chandrasekhar was a team selector and Dhoni was the skipper.

In addition to donning many hats as a cricketer, selector and a commentator, VB Chandrasekhar also played an integral part in the formation of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). In fact, he was the one who selected the core CSK team during the first season.

It is definitely a shock for India’s cricket fraternity when the news about the sudden demise of VB Chandrasekhar broke on Thursday. In the evening, police said he had committed suicide by hanging himself. The body was taken in custody for post-mortem.