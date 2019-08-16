Home Sport Cricket

Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide

Preliminary investigations reveal that after taking loans from various banks to run his cricket team, Chandrasekhar was struggling to repay them.

Published: 16th August 2019 07:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2019 09:00 PM   |  A+A-

Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

Debts incurred from loans taken to run his Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) team led VB Chandrasekhar to commit suicide, police officials confirmed on Friday. The former cricketer was found hanging in his residence the previous evening. He will be cremated on Saturday morning. There has been an outpouring of grief from the cricket fraternity following his death.

Although no suicide note was found in the house in Mylapore, police officers said after talking to family members, it emerged that the 57-year-old had been depressed for the last few days. They think it was caused by his inability to repay loans. In 2016, he had bought the Tiruvallur franchise in the TNPL for Rs 3.48 crore. Called VB Tiruvallur Veerans for two years, it came to be known as VB Kanchi Veerans.

"They tried to convince him (things would be alright), but he remained upset. On Thursday (evening) he asked his wife for tea. After that he went to his room where he allegedly locked the door and hung himself," said an investigating officer. His wife Sowmya raised an alarm after she saw that he had not come out of the room for two hours. Neighbours gathered and on breaking the door open, they found Chandrasekhar hanging from the ceiling fan.

On Thursday, the family was about to visit the temple, but cancelled the plan after Chandrasekhar said he was not feeling well. He had also pulled out of the TV commentary team for the TNPL final, which was played at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Thursday.

ALSO READ: VB Chandrasekhar - Interesting story of the CSK mastermind who forced Srinivasan to go for MS Dhoni

It has been learnt that mounting debts were playing on his mind and eventually pushed him to the fatal step. According to sources, the annual franchise fee for TNPL teams is Rs 3.4 crore. Plus, the VB Kanchi Veerans had an annual operational cost of Rs 1 crore. Preliminary investigations reveal that after taking loans from various banks to run his cricket team, Chandrasekhar was struggling to repay them.

Chandradekhar was the only non-businessman team owner in the TNPL. The other teams are owned by established companies like Lyca Productions, Kothari International Limited, Take Solutions and Chettinad Apparels Private Limited. Chandrasekhar's team has been among the underachievers in the competition, finishing sixth, fifth and seventh in the eight-team league in the first three years before losing in the last-four stage this year.

The police had taken the body in custody and opened a case of suspicious death. The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem. Chandrasekhar has two daughters, aged 24 and 21. Hundreds gathered in the house on Friday evening to pay tributes, including Rahul Dravid. A former national selector, TV commentator and fondly called VB, he was a widely liked figure in cricket circles.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
VB Chandrasekhar VB Kanchi Veerans TNPL Tamil Nadu Premier League
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Roy Joseph Vadakkan |EPS
Meet the Catholic priest who reads Ramayana every year and fasts during Ramzan
The Krishna flood water at Kanaka Durga Varadhi in Vijayawada on Thursday. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Water level rises in Krishna river in Andhra Pradesh
Gallery
Former India cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar passed away in Chennai on Thursday. Initially, it was learnt that he had died of a cardiac arrest but later the news that he committed suicide came as a bigger shock. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP VB Chandrasekhar: Check out some rare photos of the CSK mastermind
As the news of the sudden demise of former Tamil Nadu and Indian cricketer VB Chandrasekhar is yet to sink in, here is the shocking list of well-known cricketers who committed suicide.
From VB Chandrasekhar to David Bairstow: Popular cricketers who committed suicide
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp