Home Sport Cricket

Kapil Dev-led CAC unlikely to be part of support staff selection: BCCI sources

Bharath Arun is favourite to retain his post as the bowling coach due to the stupendous performance put in by the fast bowling unit in the last two years.

Published: 17th August 2019 06:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2019 06:16 PM   |  A+A-

The three-members of Cricket Advisory Committee CAC Kapil Dev Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy during a press conference in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

The three-members of Cricket Advisory Committee CAC Kapil Dev Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy during a press conference in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Kapil Dev-led Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) cannot be made part of the selection process for the Indian team's support staff as "time constraints will not allow" BCCI to amend their constitution.

The selection of Ravi Shastri's coaching team will take place on Monday and the interviews for the batting, bowling and fielding coaches will be conducted by the national selection committee headed by MSK Prasad.

The administrative manager's post is also up for grabs.

On Friday, after reappointing Shastri for a two-year term, Kapil, along with co-members Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangswamy, expressed their willingness to be part of the interview process for the support staff.

ALSO READ | Ravi Shastri re-appointed Team India head coach till November 2021

"There is no time left for the constitutional amendment. It's already Saturday today and tomorrow the offices are closed. The interviews will start at 10 am on Monday.

For CAC to be a part of support staff selection process, the legal team needs to vet it and the necessary changes need to be incorporated.

Unfortunately, there is no time for that," a senior BCCI official, privy to development, told PTI.

Earlier, when asked if the CAC should also have an opinion in selecting the support staff, Kapil responded in the positive.

"Yes, our opinion should be there. If you ask me, we have (sent) a recommendation to the Board about the selection process of the support staff as well. It is not right, if we are not doing that job also," Kapil said.

"We told them that we would like to be part of the process that finalises on the appointment," the country's first World Cup-winning skipper had added.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli's preference for Ravi Shastri did not influence coach selection, says Kapil Dev

Bharath Arun is favourite to retain his post as the bowling coach due to the stupendous performance put in by the fast bowling unit in the last two years.

Former India seamer and bowling coach Venkatesh Prasad, Darren Gough and Sunil Joshi are the other notable contenders for bowling coach's job.

R Sridhar will face stiff competition from Jonty Rhodes for the fielding coach's position while current administrative manager Sunil Subramaniam will start on a backfoot due to his misconduct and subsequent unconditional apology during the ongoing tour of the Caribbean.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cricket Advisory Committee BCCI
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out in AIIMS, New Delhi on 17 August 2019. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out at AIIMS Delhi, rescue operations underway
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File Photo| EPS)
  Public discuss carving of Tenkasi district from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli
Gallery
A shepherd taking his lambs and goats to station road Srinagar in order to sell them for Bakr-eid. (Picture taken on evening of August 9, three days before Eid-ul-Zuha /EPS)
Empty roads, security forces, constant vigil: An inside look from locked-down Kashmir
Hundreds of women demonstrated Friday night in downtown Mexico City to protest against a string of alleged sexual attacks by police officers. (Photo | AP)
Mexican women take to streets protesting police rapes and these pics will give you goosebumps!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp