'The way Kohli transformed his game is commendable': Mithali Raj lauds Team India skipper's consistency

Published: 18th August 2019 01:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2019 05:07 PM   |  A+A-

Mithali Raj(L) and Virat Kohli. (File Photo)

By Online Desk

Indian skipper Mithali Raj was in awe of her men's counterpart Virat Kohli saying that the way he had transformed his game since his debut was commendable.

Talking to TNIE, Mithali praised Kohli's hard work and discipline. She also called him a role model for youngsters.

"He is one player that every youngster should look up to. It shows the kind of discipline he has whether it is maintaining his fitness and playing so many matches in a year, it is very tough on the body. As cricketers we do understand, how much toll it takes to play all formats of the game."

"And continuously to be on the tour for the last few years is very commendable. He has been very consistent because there have been players who play well for three-four years and then there is a dip but Virat Kohli is trying to maintain the form and that is something everything cricketer should learn from," said Mithali.

Kohli recently became the first batsman to score 20,000 international runs in 10 years. 

The Delhi dasher scored his second consecutive century to help India beat West Indies by six wickets in the third and final ODI of the three-match rubber.

Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Indian women cricket team player Mithali Raj prepares to depart to England for the World Women T-20 cup, from Bangalore. (File | PTI)
Mithali Raj(L) and Virat Kohli. (File Photo)
Think Gulzar, think 'shayris', film song lyrics, and Urdu 'nazms'. Although the man may be celebrated for his lyrical compositions, the world of Hindi cinema would not be the same without his equally brilliant films. Take a look at 13 pathbreaking films
A tree fell on a car following heavy monsoon rain in Shimla on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
