Was Indian women's team skipper Mithali Raj an accidental cricketer?
Talking to TNIE in an exclusive live interview, Mithali Raj revealed that she would've been a trained Bharathanatiyam dancer if she didn't choose cricket.
It is no surprise that the ball dances to Indian women's team skipper Mithali Raj's b(e)at in the cricket pitch. But, did you know that she wanted to be a classical dancer?
Speaking to TNIE, she said, "I would've been the last person to say I want to be a sportsperson back then. Cricket happened to me. I would've definitely been a trained classical dancer if not a cricketer."
Raj said she had to make the most important career choice before her 10th-grade exam when she chose to be a cricketer. It wasn't a bed of roses for Raj, especially as a girl child back then. Despite the difficulties, she has beaten all odds with her stunning two-decade-long career.
From a Bharathanatiyam dancer to a cricketer, Mithali Raj's journey has been incredibly inspirational. To know more about her sports story, tune into our video interview here
