Home Sport Cricket

India stretch lead as Cummins grabs place in record books with 95-minute duck

West Indies were bowled out for 222 in their first innings in reply to India's 297 in the opening Test here Saturday.

Published: 24th August 2019 08:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2019 12:47 AM   |  A+A-

India's captain Virat Kohli scores runs against West Indies during day three of the first Test cricket match at the Sir Vivian Richards cricket ground in North Sound. (Photo | AP)

India's captain Virat Kohli scores runs against West Indies during day three of the first Test cricket match at the Sir Vivian Richards cricket ground in North Sound. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

NORTH SOUND: India stretched their lead in the afternoon session despite continuing concerns about the consistency of their top-order batting in getting to 98 for three in the second innings at tea on the third day of the first Test against the West Indies on Saturday.

Having dismissed the home side for 222 in the morning period to take a first innings lead of 75 runs, Indian captain Virat Kohli and first innings topscorer Ajinkya Rahane will resume after the break with the visitors seeking to work themselves into an increasingly dominant position.

ALSO READ | Miguel Cummins grabs place in record books with 95-minute duck

Roston Chase, whose score of 48 on Friday, was the best effort in the West Indies' first turn at the crease, showed his worth with his off-spin after lunch on day three in removing openers Mayank Agarwal and K.L. Rahul while Kemar Roach produced a superb delivery to breach the defence of Cheteshwar Pujara.

Agarwal was ruled leg-before although television replays showed the decision would have been overturned has it been challenged by the batsman. 

There was no possibility of a reprieve though for Rahul, bowled round his legs for 38 when he missed an attempted sweep.

Pujara started brightly in getting to 25 but Roach claimed him for the second time in the match. 

Whereas in the first innings he edged to the wicketkeeper, this time he was bowled between bat and pad to give the fast bowler his fifth wicket of the match.

India had spent most of the morning session labouring to claim the final two wickets of the home side's first innings as West Indies captain Jason Holder found sturdy support from Miguel Cummins in putting on 41 for the ninth wicket.

Having slipped from 174 for five to 179 for eight late on day two courtesy of the persistent Ishant Sharma, Kohli and company would have been expecting to finish the job swiftly at the start of play. 

However, they did not count on the defiance of Cummins, who hung around with Holder for an hour-and-a-half without getting off the mark.

When the partnership was finally broken -– Holder caught behind off Mohammed Shami for 39 -– Cummins saw last man Shannon Gabriel pick up two singles immediately. 

Attempting to get his first runs though, the fast-medium bowler, who bats left-handed, was bowled having a swing at Ravindra Jadeja to give the left-arm spinner his second wicket of the innings.

In facing 45 deliveries for his defiant duck, and spending 95 minutes in the middle without getting off the mark, Cummins goes into the record books for the second longest innings in Test cricket for someone being dismissed without scoring.

That dubious record is still held by New Zealander Geoff Allott, who survived for 101 minutes before falling for nought against South Africa in Auckland in 1999.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India West Indies Jason Holder India vs West Indies
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LK Advani, Yogi Adityanath and several other national leaders pay tribute to Arun Jaitley
RIP Arun Jaitley: ‘A friend first and a politician later’
Gallery
Senior BJP leaders L K Advani, Jaswant Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley (extreme left) at a function to celebrate the birth anniversary of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee at Parliament house in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
Actress and dancer Malaika Arora has impressed all of us with her dancing skills in several special songs, with her svelte figure proof of her fitness enthusiasm. In recent times, her candour on her divorce and being a single mom has earned her many more
Knew Malaika Arora had Malayali roots? Here are 15 other facts to know about the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' actress!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp