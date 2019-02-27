92 days to go: Jonathan's best is a trot(t) before Kevin O'Brien's flyer

Shadab Akhtar Rabbani By

Online Desk

Described as a 'rock' by his coach Andy Flower, Jonathan Trott was a run machine for England in the whites. However, the South African-born batsman wasn't known for his ODI exploits, despite boasting an average of over 50.

Playing in his only World Cup in 2011, Trott's high point came against minnows Ireland at Bengaluru in what was expected to be a one-sided affair in favour of England. Batting first, England started well with Andrew Strauss and Kevin Pietersen putting on 91 for the first wicket.

Trott then walked in and forged a 167-run stand for the third wicket with Ian Bell who scored a lazy 81 off 86 deliveries. He began his innings with a few streaky shots but once he settled in, he played some classy drives. Trott kept the scoreboard ticking with well-placed singles and twos besides stroking nine boundaries en route to a run-a-ball 92.

England looked set to get over 350 when Trott and Bell were batting, but lost their way after the dismissals of the duo and ended up setting a target of 328 runs, still a decent total to defend at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

England must have thought the game was a cakewalk when they had reduced the Irishmen to 111/5 in 24.2 overs. But those hopes were dashed by a marauding Kevin O'Brien who snatched the game away from England. The No. 6 batsman hit the fastest century in World Cup cricket to script one of the most epic wins in the history of the tournament.

O'Brien's ton came off just 50 deliveries and his 113 was studded with 13 boundaries and six maximums. Ireland won the match with five balls to spare and three wickets in hand.

England's poor finish with the bat and shoddy fielding meant that Trott's 92 went in vain. But he had the satisfaction of being the fastest to 1000 ODI runs, reaching the milestone in his 21st innings, equalling West Indies legend Viv Richards and teammate Kevin Pietersen's feat.