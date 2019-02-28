Home Sport Cricket

91 days to go: Captain Smith hands former schoolmate a lesson

Playing against a team led by his former Johannesburg schoolmate, Smith chose to bowl first, probably with the idea of chokeslamming his opponents

Published: 28th February 2019 08:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2019 11:20 AM   |  A+A-

Graeme Smith celebrates his fifty. (File Photo | AFP)

By Shadab Akhtar Rabbani
Online Desk

South Africa's youngest ever captain liked winning games comprehensively. Graeme Smith, who took over the reins from Shaun Pollock in 2003 at the age of just 22, built a world-class team with his upfront tactics.

Having played three cricket World Cups, two as captain and one under Pollock, his best batting performance came against Scotland at Basseterre in the 2007 World Cup. Playing against a team led by his former Johannesburg schoolmate Ryan Watson, Smith won the toss and chose to bowl first, probably with the idea of chokeslamming the Scots with his accomplished bowling attack. 

The South Africans, who themselves are yet to shed the tag of 'chokers' due to their poor finishes at ICC World Cups, stuck to the captain's plan and kept taking wickets at regular intervals with some superb bowling and fielding. But the men from the British Isles managed to get their highest World Cup total of 188/8 courtesy some late hitting that saw 55 runs come off the last five overs.

ALSO READ | 92 days to go: Jonathan's best is a trot(t) before Kevin O'Brien's flyer

What followed was a demolition act led largely by a Graeme Smith masterclass. Opening with AB de Villiers, who also scored a quickfire 62 runs off 45 balls, Smith put on 134 runs in 15.5 overs. Hammering 91 runs from 65 deliveries, Smith struck 13 boundaries and one hit over the fence, showcasing his shot-making and dominance. He was out with South Africa needing just nine runs to win.

ALSO READ | 93 days to go: Mohammad Azharuddin's finest World Cup knock goes in vain

The Proteas completed the rout by winning the match with 26.4 overs to spare and seven wickets in hand. This game came after the run riot against the Netherlands that saw Smith's boys win by 221 runs, with Herschelle Gibbs clobbering six sixes in an over. 

Smith's tally of 747 runs from 20 matches in the quadrennial tournament includes six fifties and his World Cup average of 39.31 is better than his overall ODI average.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Graeme Smith South Africa vs Scotland Proteas AB de Villiers ICC Cricket World Cup World Cup Countdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's World Cup hopefuls get ready for final audition
Indians wave national flag and shout slogans while they wait to welcome Indian pilot at India Pakistan border at Wagah. (Photo | AP)
Hero's welcome awaits IAF pilot at Wagah border 
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp