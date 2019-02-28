Home Sport Cricket

Koffee with Karan controversy has humbled me: KL Rahul

Rahul said India A stint under coach Rahul Dravid helped him immensely.

Published: 28th February 2019 12:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2019 12:30 AM   |  A+A-

KL Rahul

KL Rahul has made a successful comeback with scores of 47 and 50 | AP

By PTI

BENGALURU: India opener K L Rahul on Wednesday said the massive controversy over his casual remarks on women during a TV show has humbled him as a person.

Both Rahul and Hardik Pandya were provisionally suspended for their loose comments on women during a popular chat show.

Their bans were later revoked but they still face an inquiry. The off-field controversy erupted after Rahul endured a dismal run in the four-Test series in Australia.

"It was a hard time no doubt. I mean, as a player, as a person, everyone has to go through difficult times and it was my time to go through that and I like I said it gave me time to reflect on my game, on myself.

"I have always been someone who takes things as it comes," said Rahul after the second and final T20 against Australia.

India lost the short series 0-2 but Rahul made a successful comeback with scores of 47 and 50.

ALSO READ: Kohli, Dhoni break numerous records in second T20I

After he was sent back from Australia, Rahul was given the opportunity to regain form in the India A home series against England Lions and he made it count.

Asked if the entire controversy has changed him as a person, the 26-year-old said: "It has humbled me a little bit and you know, respect the opportunity that I have gotten to play for the country.

"The dream of every kid is to play for the country and I am no different. Just to value where I am, just to keep making opportunities count and put my head down and keep working on my cricket."

Rahul said India A stint under coach Rahul Dravid helped him immensely.

"I got some time off from international cricket, so I could come back to India and reflect on what was not going right for me.

"Fortunately I got to play some India A games where the pressure is a bit less and where I could focus on my skill and my technique.

"Got to spend a lot of time with Rahul Dravid, working on my game and chatting about cricket. He helped a lot in the five games I played for India A. The time I have spent in the middle has helped. It is nice to be back with the boys and back in blue," he said.

Rahul hopes that it is a blessing in disguise that he courted controversy early in his international career.

"I hope so. Things happen like I said. Four-five years with Team India. Learnt about the game, where I stand as a cricketer, as a person so just try to get better from there and be consistent and keep performing," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
india vs australia Koffee With Karan KL Rahul Rahul Dravid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Extremely happy that Wing Commander Abhinandan will be back - IAF
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Sending Indian pilot home as a peace gesture, Imran Khan says
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp