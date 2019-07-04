Home Sport Cricket

Ignored, stand-by Ambati Rayudu stands down

Even in February as his 90 guided India to a win in New Zealand, few would have betted against him not going to England.

Published: 04th July 2019 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2019 04:33 PM

Ambati Rayudu

Ambati Rayudu deserved a better end to his career (File Photo | PTI)

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: It’s not always that Indian cricketers quit the game in a huff. Not at 33, when a few years of cricket are still left in him. Such must have been his disappointment for facing rejection time and again that Ambati Rayudu chose to walk out of the cricketing world silently. Just last Octob­er, captain Virat Kohli had called him as the right man at No 4. Even in February as his 90 guided India to a win in New Zealand, few would have betted against him not going to England.

As Rayudu was dreaming of competing in his second successive World Cup, on April 15 he received the first of many blows. For a team that lacks a solid No 4, Rayudu’s 464 runs in 14 innings at the position — the highest for any Indian since 2015 — was considered surplus. He responded with a pointed tweet, “Just Ordered a new set of 3d glasses to watch the world cup.” in a dig at the selectors. 

ALSO READ | Ambati Rayudu: A career that never really took off

On June 11 as Shikhar Dhawan got injured and a middle-order spot opened up, he was now overlooked in favour of Rishabh Pant, wh­o was considered “one-dimensional and la­c­k­e­d experience” by se­lectors.
Then on Monday, came the biggest rejection. The national doors were sh­ut once again. As Vijay Shankar, the player who took Rayudu’s spot in the XV, was ruled out of World Cup, one expected Rayudu to walk into the side. Inste­a­d, Mayank Agarwal, who has not played one ODI as yet flew in.  A dejected Rayudu shot a mail to the HCA and BCCI informing of his decision to retire from all formats. No Twitter posts this time. He has gone incognito.

Comments

