Ashes records: Most runs, most wickets, highest totals and more 

From 1882, England and Australia have contested The Ashes. There have been plenty of memorable matches, made possible by some of the finest to have played the game.

From the likes of Sir Don Bradman and Jim Laker to Shane Warne, Glenn McGrath and Sir Alastair Cook, many have etched their names in the record books and left memories that linger forever.

As England and Australia get ready for another Ashes series, here's a list of some of the record holders.

Who has the record for the most runs in Ashes? Is there any batting record that Sir Don Bradman doesn't hold? And which record has remained since being created in 1902.

Here are the Ashes records for most runs, most wickets, highest totals and more:

Most runs, most centuries, highest score in Ashes Tests

Unsurprisingly, the record for the most runs is held by Sir Don Bradman. In just 37 Tests, he scored 5,028 runs, including a staggering 19 centuries. They are not only Ashes records but also world records for most runs and centuries against an opponent in Tests. His tally of 974 runs in the 1930 Ashes is also the world record for most runs in a Test series.

The highest score is not held by Bradman, who is the only batsman to have scored two Ashes triple tons. Instead, it is Sir Leonard Hutton, who holds the record, courtesy of his 364 at The Oval in 1938.

Most wickets, most 10-wicket hauls, best figures in Ashes Tests

Australia have the top four wicket-takers in the Ashes, led by Shane Warne. In just 36 matches, he picked up 195 wickets, which is also the world record for the most wickets against an opponent in Tests. Warne also has the most ten-wicket hauls (4) in Ashes Tests while Syd Barnes (12) holds the record for most five-wicket hauls.

Jim Laker created history when he picked up all 10 wickets in an innings of the Manchester Test in 1956 and finished with 19 in the game. That is both the Ashes and world record for best figures in an innings (10/53) and in a Test (19/90). Laker's 46 wickets in that series is the Ashes record for most wickets in a Test series.

Highest total, lowest total

In the top ten highest team totals in the Ashes, England feature just twice. But they hold the record for the highest total in an Ashes Test. Their tally of 903/7 dec at The Oval in 1938 led by Len Hutton's 364 is the Ashes record and it was the world record as well until 1997 when Sri Lanka broke it.

The Ashes record for the lowest total is held by Australia, who were bundled out for just 38 in Birmingham in 1902. Over a century later that record still hands and no team has even come close to breaking it.

Most matches, most catches

The record for most Ashes matches played belongs to Australian batsman Syd Gregory, who played in an incredible 52 Tests. Allan Border led Australia in 28 Tests against England, winning 13, both of which are Ashes records for most games and wins as captain.

Ian Botham holds the record for most catches with 54 in 32 matches. With 135 dismissals, Ian Healy holds the record for dismissals while Bert Oldfield (31) holds the record for stumpings.

Don Bradman has been involved in the top three Ashes partnerships, including his 451-run stand with opener Bill Ponsford at The Oval in 1934, which is the record.