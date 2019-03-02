Home Sport Cricket

Australia captain Aaron Finch out for a duck in 100th ODI

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, things didn't do the Australian captain's way.

Published: 02nd March 2019 02:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2019 02:16 PM   |  A+A-

Aaron Finch

Finch was dismissed by Bumrah | AP

By AFP

HYDERABAD: Australia skipper Aaron Finch was dismissed for a duck in his 100th one-day international after the tourists won the toss and elected to bat against India in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Finch faced just three deliveries of the second over when paceman Jasprit Bumrah got the opener caught behind by wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The first over was a maiden.

Finch, 32, managed just 83 runs in his previous seven ODI outings for Australia and scored a zero and eight in the two recent Twenty20 matches that Australia won against India.

He has accumulated 3,444 runs including 11 centuries since his ODI debut in 2013.

Australia and India will play five ODI matches scheduled to March 13.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Australia vs India Australia cricket Aaron Finch

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Real Madrid back on their feet for El Clasico
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp