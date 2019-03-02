Australia captain Aaron Finch out for a duck in 100th ODI

By AFP

HYDERABAD: Australia skipper Aaron Finch was dismissed for a duck in his 100th one-day international after the tourists won the toss and elected to bat against India in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Finch faced just three deliveries of the second over when paceman Jasprit Bumrah got the opener caught behind by wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The first over was a maiden.

Finch, 32, managed just 83 runs in his previous seven ODI outings for Australia and scored a zero and eight in the two recent Twenty20 matches that Australia won against India.

He has accumulated 3,444 runs including 11 centuries since his ODI debut in 2013.

Australia and India will play five ODI matches scheduled to March 13.