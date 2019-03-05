India vs Australia: Virat Kohli slams 40th ton to join exclusive club alongside Sachin Tendulkar

By Online Desk

Virat Kohli continued his rousing form against Australia as he slammed his 40th ton in the second ODI at Nagpur. With the milestone, the India skipper became the second cricketer ever to score 40 centuries in this format of the game after Sachin Tendulkar who leads the list with 49.

Kohli looked in complete control against the Aussies during the innings - also his 18th century in ODIs as skipper. He is second only to former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting who has 22 hundreds as captain.

Kohli's innings of 116 from 120 deliveries had 10 hits to the fence and he was able to forge two important partnerships with Vijay Shankar and Ravindra Jadeja to take India to 250.

Kohli has been in impressive form at home having converted each of his last six ODI fifties to centuries:

121 vs New Zealand, Mumbai, 2017

113 vs New Zealand, Kanpur, 2017

140 vs Windies, Guwahati, 2018

157 n.o vs Windies, Vizag, 2018

107 vs Windies, Pune, 2018

116 vs Australia, Today, 2019

This was Kohli's seventh hundred against Australia, a team against whom he has a terrific record. He is now level with Rohit Sharma. Only Tendulkar has more centuries against the Aussies, leading the list with nine hundreds.