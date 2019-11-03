India vs Bangladesh first T20: Smog control on as teams get ready

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day before the first T20I between India and Bangladesh at the Feroz Shah Kotla, the Air Quality Index (AQI) still hovered around the hazardous mark.

With no respite in sight anytime soon, the Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) along with the municipal department resorted to washing trees after receiving advice from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

A meeting had taken place on Friday between the DDCA, Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), PWD and South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) regarding the poor air quality.

Large water tankers were sent by the SDMC and trees were sprayed with water to ensure that the flow of pollutants into the stadium could be controlled.

Polluting items within a two kilometre radius was being cleaned and it would continue for the time being. If any polluting items such as construction material, burning garbage is found, it is to be reported to CPCB. They will ensure immediate action. The AQI is predicted to remain poor till Tuesday.