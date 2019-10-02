Home Sport Cricket

Yuzvendra Chahal calls Rohit Sharma 'GOAT' as Twitteratti praises him after first Test ton as opener

Meanwhile, netizens also lauded Rohit's effort, who was batting on 115 when bad light stopped play on the first day in Visakhapatnam.

Published: 02nd October 2019 05:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2019 05:11 PM   |  A+A-

India's Rohit Sharma raises his bat after scoring a hundred. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Rohit Sharma was the point of discussion in Indian cricket after he was picked in the playing XI for the first Test against South Africa as an opener. While many felt it was a wrong move, some of the pundits also supported his elevation. And Rohit reposed the faith they showed in him by driving, cutting and flicking his way to his maiden hundred as an opener on Wednesday to silence those who had questioned his technique against the red cherry.

Posting a picture of the opener, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal wrote: "Real G.O.A.T".

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh tweeted: "Wah @ImRo45 Brilliant 100.. dress blue ho ya white koi fark nahi padta.. Rohit HiT hai bhai (Brilliant ton by Rohit, it doesn't matter whether he is in the ODI or Test team. He is a hit)."

ICC also acknowledged Rohit's superb knock and said: "The HITMAN is back with a bang. Rohit Sharma gets his first Test ton as an opener!"

Former India opener and commentator Aakash Chopra also praised Rohit and tweeted: "4th Test Century. 1st as an opener. Rohit has grabbed the opportunity with both hands. Well played."

