Ranji Trophy, players' financial interest to be main focus: Sourav Ganguly

The former national captain admitted that it will be a challenge for him to look after the "biggest organisation" in the cricket world.

Published: 14th October 2019 10:00 AM

Sourav Ganguly is all set to become the next BCCI president (File | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly, who is all set to become the next BCCI president, has admitted that it will be a challenge for him to look after the "biggest organisation" in the cricket world.

Meetings and counter meetings ruled the roost as the affiliated units of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), along with the bigwigs of the board, met on Sunday.

At the end of the day, Ganguly was leading the race to be the next BCCI President, while ex-India batsman Brijesh Patel is touted to bag the position of IPL Chairman.

"I am happy with the appointment because this is the time when BCCI's image has got hampered and it's a great opportunity for me to do something," Ganguly was quoted as saying by India Today.

"Whether you are elected unopposed or otherwise, it's a big responsibility because it is the biggest organisation in the world of cricket. India is a powerhouse. It will be a challenge," he added.

The former India captain was also offered the post of IPL Chairman, but it is being said that Ganguly turned down the offer at around 6 p.m. on Sunday.

However, the appointment of the 47-year-old will be a short one as he will have to go in for a cooling-off period from July 2020 under the new rules.

The former Indian skipper has been holding posts in Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) for the past five years where he currently serves as president.

According to the new BCCI rules, an administrator can only serve six years at a trot.

"That's the rule. So we will have to deal with it. My first priority will be to look after first class cricketers," said Ganguly.

"I had requested to the Committee of Administrators (CoA) and they have not listened. Ranji Trophy cricket will be the focus. To take care of cricketers' financial interest," he added.

