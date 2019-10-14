Sourav Ganguly files nomination for BCCI President

By Online Desk

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly filed the nomination and is set to take over as the next president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah has also filed the nomination for the secretary’s post.

He represents the Gujarat Cricket Association.

Former BCCI president and current Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur’s brother Arun Dhumal is set to be the treasurer.

After filing nominations, the office-bearers will be elected at the BCCI’s annual general meeting on October 23. Contests are unlikely for any post.