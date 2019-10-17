Home Sport Cricket

Harbhajan Singh asks Jonty Rhodes to bat for South Africa in Ranchi Test

Rhodes posted a picture on social media platform Instagram where he is seen wearing the South Africa jersey with his name written on the back during a photo shoot.

Harbhajan Singh (File | AP)

By IANS

RANCHI: Veteran India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh took a sly dig at South Africa's batting woes in the ongoing Test series against India by asking former cricketer and fielding great Jonty Rhodes to help his nation.

ALSO READ | Will be a hard tour for South Africa without big guns, warns Proteas great Jonty Rhodes

"Feels good to be back in the green and gold, even if it is only for a shoot at the iconic #mehboobstudio in Mumbai," wrote Rhodes with his post.

Harbhajan took this opportunity to joke about Proteas' batting problems."Can u play the last test in Ranchi, SA need some batting Jonty," Harbhajan replied.

"They need much more than me!!!" Rhodes shot back.

ALSO READ | Jonty Rhodes on why he prefers Virat Kohli over ugly duckling Steve Smith

Virat Kohli-led India lead the three-match Test series 2-0 and play the final Test from Saturday, looking to further consolidate their position at the top of the ICC Test Championship points table.

In the second Test, India won by an innings and 137 runs after posting a mammoth 601-/5 on the board in the first innings. South Africa could manage 275 and 189 following on.

