Harbhajan Singh asks Jonty Rhodes to bat for South Africa in Ranchi Test

RANCHI: Veteran India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh took a sly dig at South Africa's batting woes in the ongoing Test series against India by asking former cricketer and fielding great Jonty Rhodes to help his nation.

Rhodes posted a picture on social media platform Instagram where he is seen wearing the South Africa jersey with his name written on the back during a photo shoot.

"Feels good to be back in the green and gold, even if it is only for a shoot at the iconic #mehboobstudio in Mumbai," wrote Rhodes with his post.

About to shoot at the iconic @mehboobstudio ; hope @akshaykumar got the message about being available as my body double today, to do my stunts. At 50+ I can still fly, it’s just the landing that may be an issue pic.twitter.com/9vzEuR8IUA — Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) October 16, 2019

Harbhajan took this opportunity to joke about Proteas' batting problems."Can u play the last test in Ranchi, SA need some batting Jonty," Harbhajan replied.

"They need much more than me!!!" Rhodes shot back.

Virat Kohli-led India lead the three-match Test series 2-0 and play the final Test from Saturday, looking to further consolidate their position at the top of the ICC Test Championship points table.

In the second Test, India won by an innings and 137 runs after posting a mammoth 601-/5 on the board in the first innings. South Africa could manage 275 and 189 following on.