CoA chief Vinod Rai satisfied with tenure as Sourav Ganguly takes charge of BCCI

Today is the last day of the CoA in office as the BCCI elections result will be declared later in the day after the Annual General Meeting.

Published: 23rd October 2019 12:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2019 12:08 PM   |  A+A-

CoA chief Vinod Rai (File)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Supreme court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) chief Vinod Rai on Wednesday said that he is satisfied with his tenure, and former India skipper Sourav Ganguly will take charge as Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President.

"I am very satisfied as my tenure ends today and Sourav Ganguly takes charge of BCCI," Rai told ANI.

Today is the last day of the CoA in office as the BCCI elections result will be declared later in the day after the Annual General Meeting. Ganguly, being the only candidate to file his nomination for the top post, is set to be elected unopposed.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed that the tenure of the CoA for the BCCI administration will end after the election of new office bearers.A bench of the Apex Court, headed by Justice S A Bobde, directed that no proceedings would be initiated against the CoA without prior permission from it.

Once the BCCI elections are over, the CoA will hand over the charge to the new body.

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly (Cricket Association of Bengal) has filed his nomination for the post of BCCI President while Gujarat Cricket Association's Jay Shah, son of Home Minister Amit Shah, has filed nomination for the post of secretary, as revealed by BCCI Electoral Officer N Gopalaswami.

For the post of vice-president, Mahim Verma (Cricket Association of Uttarakhand) has put forward his name, while for the post of Joint-Secretary Jayesh George (Kerela Cricket Association) has filed nomination.

Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association's Arun Singh Dhumal, brother of central minister Anurag Thakur, has filed nomination for the post of Treasurer.

Prabhtej Singh Bhatia (Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh) has put forward his name for the post of Councillor while Brijesh Parsuram Patel (Karnataka State Cricket Association) and M. Khairul Jamal Maujmdar (Cricket Association of Mizoram) have filed nomination for the post of Governing Council Member.

