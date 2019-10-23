Former India captain Sourav Ganguly takes over as BCCI president

By ANI

MUMBAI: Former cricketer Sourav Ganguly took over as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) here on Wednesday.

Ganguly was elected as the president during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) which is being conducted at the BCCI headquarters. Ganguly was the only candidate to file his nomination for the post and was elected unopposed.

"It's official - @SGanguly99 formally elected as the President of BCCI," BCCI tweeted.

Committee of Administrators (CoA) member Diana Edulji, during her arrival at the BCCI headquarters, told reporters: "I am very happy that a cricketer is going to be the president and I hope he takes it forward to great heights."

Also, today is the last day of the CoA in the office. The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed that the tenure of the CoA for the BCCI administration will end after the election of new office bearers.

A bench of the Apex Court, headed by Justice S A Bobde, directed that no proceedings would be initiated against the CoA without prior permission from it. Once the BCCI elections get over, the CoA will be handing over the charge to the new body.

Gujarat Cricket Association's Jay Shah, son of Home Minister Amit Shah, has filed nomination for the post of secretary, as revealed by BCCI Electoral Officer N Gopalaswami.

For the post of vice-president, Mahim Verma (Cricket Association of Uttarakhand) has put forward his name, while for the post of Joint-Secretary Jayesh George (Kerela Cricket Association) has filed nomination.

Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association's Arun Singh Dhumal, brother of central minister Anurag Thakur, has filed nomination for the post of Treasurer.