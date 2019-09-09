Home Sport Cricket

No matter what, Steve Smith will always be remembered as a cheat: Steve Harmison

Smith is having a fairytale Ashes series, already accumulating 671 runs, including a double century at a staggering average of 134.20.

Published: 09th September 2019 01:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2019 01:32 PM   |  A+A-

Former England pace bowler Steve Harmison (File | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: Former England pacer Steve Harmison feels Australia's batting mainstay Steve Smith will always be remembered as a "cheat" for the infamous Cape Town ball-tampering scandal, irrespective of his incredible feats.

Smith has been England's tormentor-in-chief in the ongoing Ashes series, which Australia have already retained after winning the fourth Test in Manchester on Sunday.

Smith is having a fairytale Ashes series, already accumulating 671 runs, including a double century at a staggering average of 134.20.

But that didn't stop Harmison from taking a dig at the former Australia skipper, who said Smith can never be forgiven for his ball-tampering act.

ALSO READ | 'Amazing feeling to know urn is coming home': Steve Smith on Australia retaining Ashes

"I don't think you can forgive him," Harmison was quoted as saying by London-based sports radio station 'talkSPORT'.

"When you're known as a cheat - and he is, I'm not going to sugar-coat it, the three guys cheated - that's on your CV. You're marked and you take it to your grave. Whatever Steve Smith does, he'll always be remembered for what happened in South Africa," he added.

Harmison, who represented England in 63 Tests including all five games during the 2005 epic Ashes series, said Smith and his partners-in-crime David Warner and Cameron Bancroft will have to live with "cheat" tag all their lives.

"I can't see anybody's opinion changing on Smith, Bancroft, or Warner. Because of what they've done, they've tarnished the game," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Steve Harmison Steve Smith Ashes
India Matters
The Control Centre at ISTRAC, Bengaluru (Photo | ISRO Twitter)
ISRO continues efforts to restore link with lander 'Vikram'
PM Modi addressing 14th Conference of Parties (CoP-14) to UNCCD in Greater Noida. (Photo | PTI)
At UN event, Modi urges world to say goodbye to single-use plastic
For representational purposes
18 states still lack plans to implement SC/ST Atrocities Act
The 200-year-old mosque at Maadhi village. (Photo | IANS Twitter)
Bihar village where Hindus maintain a centuries-old mosque

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kochi: Maradu apartment residents cry out against demolition over CRZ violation
Puducherry couple teach India how to celebrate eco-friendly Vinayaka Chaturthi
Gallery
Priyanka Chopra shared the first poster of her upcoming Bollywood film 'The Sky Is Pink' on 9 September 2019, co-starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf. The poster shows Priyanka perched on Farhan's back who is seen giving her a piggyback ride while Zaira and Rohit run ahead of them. It looks like a crazy family journey but it's more than that. Swipe to know more about the real life person it's based on.
'The Sky is Pink': All you need to know about Priyanka Chopra's comeback Hindi film opposite Farhan Akhtar
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp