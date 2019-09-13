Home Sport Cricket

WATCH | Anushka Sharma kissing Virat Kohli's hand wins the Internet

The two were present at the event where the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium was rechristened after former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and a special stand dedicated to Kohli.

Published: 13th September 2019 12:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2019 12:16 PM   |  A+A-

Indian cricket team Captain Virat Kohli with his wife and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A soft kiss planted on India skipper Virat Kohli's hand by his actress wife Anushka Sharma has taken the Internet by storm.

The video, which has taken the social media by storm, shows the star couple holding hands and sitting together. Moments later the actress was seen sneaking the soft kiss.

The clip has been shared by various fan clubs on social media platforms.

Speaking on the occasion, Kohli spoke of how special the evening was and how it was double joy as the stadium was also named in honour of Jaitley on the same evening. Kohli also thanked his family and his childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma for his contributions over the years.

"When I left home today, I told my family one anecdote. I remember getting a ticket to watch a game in 2001 at the stadium and asking for autographs from the players. So to have a pavilion in my name at the same stadium today is surreal and a great honour," Kohli revealed.

The whole team was felicitated after this by Shah and Rijiju following which the players posed for a group photograph.

In the DDCA Annual Honours, Dhruv Shorey, Navdeep Saini, Jonty Sidhu and Tejas Baroka were the top award getters, among others.

Speaking on the occasion, former India skipper Kapil Dev said: "Wonderful to have a stand in the name of Virat. And whatever DDCA does for Arun Jaitley is not enough given his contribution."

Former India player Ajay Jadeja said that it was a truly deserved gift for Kohli. "Virat is a special player and he deserves this kind of a recognition. To be actively playing and getting a stand in his name is a great feeling," he said.

Former DDCA Vice President and India opener Chetan Chauhan spoke about his long association with Jaitley.

"Arun Jaitleyji was DDCA President for 14 years and I was the Vice President. He was our friend, guide. Whenever we needed direction, he would help us. The biggest help he did was to rebuild the Kotla stadium. So it's befitting to name it in his honour," he said.

