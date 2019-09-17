Home Sport Cricket

BCCI ACU chief calls for match-fixing law, legalised betting to contain corruption

Recently, Tamil Nadu Premier League came under scanner for suspect activity and a woman cricketer reported an approach from a bookie.

Published: 17th September 2019 01:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2019 01:12 PM   |  A+A-

Betting
By PTI

MOHALI: The BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit chief Ajit Singh Shekhawat on Tuesday suggested a match-fixing law, besides legalisation of betting, to tackle corruption in Indian cricket.

Shekhawat, who was the Director-General of Police in Rajasthan before taking charge of BCCI's Anti-corruption Unit in April 2018, gave his suggestions in an interview to PTI.

This was after 12 cricketers, including national and international, reported corrupt approaches in the last one year, the Tamil Nadu Premier League came under scanner for suspect activity and a woman cricketer reported an approach from a bookie.

In the light of cases emerging from the leagues of Mumbai, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu this year, has match-fixing or spot-fixing become unstoppable in the country? "It is not unstoppable.

We probably require a law against it, a match-fixing law.

If there is a clear law against it, police will also have a clear cut role," Shekhawat said.

ALSO READ | Call to legalise sports betting gets louder

Last year, the Law Commission of India had expressed the need to make match-fixing a criminal offence, like it is in England and Australia.

Legalised betting is another way to deal with corruption in the game, said Shekhawat.

"Maybe there could be a thinking about legalising gambling so that all this illegal business which goes on can be controlled. Legal betting will be done under some parameters and it can be controlled.

"It will also bring a huge amount of revenue for the government, close to what the excise department generates.

The amount of money which is bet on sports is mindboggling," said the retired IPS officer.

He said a move like this would also help keep a tab on the people involved as well as the money.

"Revenue is not the only consideration, there could be other issues which the government has in mind. I am not saying categorically that it should be legalised but it should be considered. It could be regulated when it is legalised, right now it is totally illegal.

"Once it is legalised you will also get the data on who is betting and how much is he betting. And while doing that, make illegal betting tougher. Right now you can get away with a fine of few hundreds or a few thousands," he said.

Men's cricket has been prone to corruption for long but now even the women's game is not immune to the menace.

In February, an India women's cricketer reported a corrupt approach to the BCCI, prompting the ICC to conduct an inquiry.

On Monday, an FIR was lodged against two individuals in the matter.

"Anything which is given wide publicity, which is telecast live, it lends itself to betting and once something lends itself to betting then it could be anything. If they find out that it is getting tough to make headway in men's cricket, they may try to go to women's cricket.

"If that is also tough, they may try the state leagues and if that is also proving to be tough, they may they have their own league like it was in the case of Rajputana league," he pointed out.

Since Shekhawat took charge, the BCCI ACU has witnessed some wholesale changes in its functioning.

The department has more staff now, eight personnel to be precise, and it plans to recruit 5-6 more in the near future.

"This is the first time we have totally taken over the anti-corruption of the state run leagues. It is also the first time our officials are staying at the team hotels to keep a watch on the players.

"We also organise anti-corruption classes for the participants. We tell them what anti-corruption code is, what the penalties are and what are the responsibilities cast upon each of the participants," he explained "Like when an approach is made, it is incumbent upon the participant to report it. If he doesn't report it, it is an offence and he could be penalised. Due to anti-corruption classes, the players have started reporting approaches," Shekhawat added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BCCI Cricket Betting Match Fixing
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Assam horror: Women Commission records statements of three sisters ‘stripped and tortured’ by cops
DMK chief Stalin meets the parents of Chennai techie Subashri who died after being hit by a water tanker when a banner erected by AIADMK functionaries allegedly fell on her. (Photo | Twitter)
Subashri death: Stalin meets late techie's family, promises to end banner culture in Tamil Nadu
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand govt makes Sanskrit compulsory from Class 3 to 8
Image of armymen patrolling the LOC used for representational purpose.(File | PTI)
Not only this month, Pakistani commandos tried to cross LoC in August too: Army sources
Union Minister Nityanand Rai (Photo | PTI)
MoS for Home Nityanand Rai adopts 25 differently-abled children
Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (File photo| EPS)
Common exams for class 5, 8 will give students depression, low self-esteem: Kamal Hassan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi, raises issue of renaming West Bengal
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing the Cabinet decision to ban e-cigarettes during a press briefing in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Centre bans sales and production of e-cigarettes
Gallery
Filmmaker Shyam Ramsay, who made Bollywood horror a cult affair, died on Wednesday. Let us take a look at six must watch films of the 'Bollywood horror master'.
RIP Shyam Ramsay: Here are the must watch films of Bollywood's 'Horror Master'
Bollywood is known to set the trends for how women dress in India. Here are the iconic costumes worn by Bollywood beauty queens on screen.
Dimple Kapadia's polka-dot blouse to Deepika Padukone's georgette sari: Check out the iconic Bollywood costumes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp