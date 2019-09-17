Home Sport Cricket

Smaller tournaments soft targets as bookies exploit loopholes in BCCI’s arrangements

The 2013 IPL spot-fixing scandal should have been an awakening of sorts for the BCCI. Sadly, no lesson seems to have been learnt from that fiasco.

Published: 17th September 2019 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2019 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

Cricket League, TNPL, Chepauk

Image used for representation. | D Sampathkumar

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The 2013 IPL spot-fixing scandal should have been an awakening of sorts for the BCCI. Sadly, no lesson seems to have been learnt from that fiasco. Several domestic T20 leagues continue to be vulnerable to such threats, as found by an internal report of the BCCI a couple of years back, which even asked the board to ban such leagues.

While the TNPL is the latest to hit the headlines for alleged corrupt practices, the Karnataka Premier League (KPL) is also believed to be raising alarms. Even the Mumbai T20 League was in the news following reports that the BCCI’s Anti Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU) had received complaints.
Launched in 2016, the TNPL is a prominent event run by a reputed state unit and has garnered good television ratings over the years. While it grew in popularity, the TNCA hired former ICC ACSU head Ravi Sawani and his team to monitor proceedings in the league. For two seasons, on Sawani’s insistence, each of the eight teams had an integrity officer 24x7.

However, prior to this season the BCCI decided that its own ACU will be in charge of all domestic leagues. In place of eight, the BCCI sent four officials who managed the entire league. They were paid between Rs 20-30 lakh for their services.

ALSO READ | Two international cricketers under BCCI scanner for links with bookies?

With a majority of matches held in Dindigul and Tirunelveli, bookies are believed to have found easy access to players at their team hotels, in the absence of integrity officers. A former player who lent his voice on television in TNPL even identified a bookie at one of the team hotels. With the league consisting of several players hailing from the districts, the bookies zeroed in on them as vulnerable targets. 

Sawani, who had overseen the TNPL for two seasons, said it is important for domestic leagues to have dedicated officials for each team. “We had one officer travelling with the team because trust is very important. When players are familiar with a face, they will be willing to share details.
“We had one session every day where the players were asked if any random girl or man had approached them either through text messages or directly in person. They knew talking to unknown individuals might put them in a spot,” Sawani said.

While the BCCI has abandoned this practice, the ICC incidentally adopted the method followed by Sawani for the recently held World Cup.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
bookies Match Fixing in Cricket Spot Fixing TNPL IPL
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Assam horror: Women Commission records statements of three sisters ‘stripped and tortured’ by cops
DMK chief Stalin meets the parents of Chennai techie Subashri who died after being hit by a water tanker when a banner erected by AIADMK functionaries allegedly fell on her. (Photo | Twitter)
Subashri death: Stalin meets late techie's family, promises to end banner culture in Tamil Nadu
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand govt makes Sanskrit compulsory from Class 3 to 8
Image of armymen patrolling the LOC used for representational purpose.(File | PTI)
Not only this month, Pakistani commandos tried to cross LoC in August too: Army sources
Union Minister Nityanand Rai (Photo | PTI)
MoS for Home Nityanand Rai adopts 25 differently-abled children
Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (File photo| EPS)
Common exams for class 5, 8 will give students depression, low self-esteem: Kamal Hassan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi, raises issue of renaming West Bengal
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing the Cabinet decision to ban e-cigarettes during a press briefing in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Centre bans sales and production of e-cigarettes
Gallery
Filmmaker Shyam Ramsay, who made Bollywood horror a cult affair, died on Wednesday. Let us take a look at six must watch films of the 'Bollywood horror master'.
RIP Shyam Ramsay: Here are the must watch films of Bollywood's 'Horror Master'
Bollywood is known to set the trends for how women dress in India. Here are the iconic costumes worn by Bollywood beauty queens on screen.
Dimple Kapadia's polka-dot blouse to Deepika Padukone's georgette sari: Check out the iconic Bollywood costumes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp