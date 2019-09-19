Home Sport Cricket

TNCA panel probes root of messages

The members have been specifically chosen to have a through enquiry and cover the aspects concerning the TNPL.

TN Premier League logo

TN Premier League logo (Photo| Facebook via TNPL)

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The three-member committee formed by the TNCA comprising of L Sivaramakrishnan, Nanjil Kumaran (retired former Commissioner of Police, Chennai) and P Raghu Raman (senior advocate) is looking into all aspects of alleged incidents of corruption in Tamil Nadu Premier League.

The members have been specifically chosen to have a through enquiry and cover the aspects concerning the TNPL. Former India player L Sivaramakrishnan with vast experience will look into the cricketing angle.

Having been part of the TNPL since its inception as a commentator, he will talk to the players who received WhatsApp messages and scrutinise them. He would also see if any of the messages sent had any impact on the matches and whether the bookies wanted the players to underperform.

ALSO READ | ACU probe awaits TNCA panel inputs

Sources say that Kumaran is expected to throw light into the criminality behind the messages sent by the bookies. He will help the TNCA to see whether any offence was committed. Since WhatsApp messages cannot be traced easily to the real sender, he will help the TNCA on how to go about the task. If need be, he will be asked to assist Sivaramakrishnan. Based on the material the BCCI anti-corruption unit has sent, he could question also the team owners and also any coach who are suspicious.

P Raghu Raman could, after the enquiry, give his opinion on whether the incidents hold water in a court of law. See if the enquiry was conducted in a fair manner. Point out whether any malpractice has taken place or not. In case of corruption, he could suggest to take the matter in the court of law.

