I struggled to hold back my tears when MS Dhoni got out in WC semis: Yuzvendra Chahal

Chasing 240, Chahal walked into bat after Dhoni fell in the 49th over against New Zealand in the rain-affected semi-final which India lost by 18 runs.

28th September 2019

Yuzvendra Chahal, right, celebrates with teammate MS Dhoni the dismissal of South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo. (Photo | AP)

MS Dhoni (L) and Yuzvendra Chahal. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The World Cup semifinal loss to New Zealand in July still fresh in his mind, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal said he struggled to hold back his tears when Mahendra Singh Dhoni got out in that match at Old Trafford.

Dhoni stitched a 116-run stand with Ravindra Jadeja to get India close after they were tottering at 92 for 6 at one stage.

But Dhoni's dismissal, run out on 50, crushed India's hopes of reaching the final.

"It was my first World Cup and when Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) got out and I was going in (to bat), I was trying to hold back my tears.

It was so depressing," Chahal said at the 10th edition of India Today Mind Rocks Youth Summit here.

"We played so well for nine games but suddenly we were going out of the tournament. Rain wasn't in our hands and so it won't be right to say anything (about the interruption). It was the first time that we really wanted to go back to the hotel as soon as possible from the ground."

India had earlier topped the league stage with seven wins from nine games.

Since the 50-over World Cup, Chahal has played only one ODI and has also been ignored from India's T20 scheme of things ahead of next year's T20 World Cup.

Asked about his omission, Chahal said his only job was to work hard and perform and not think about selection.

"Your job is to perform. When we (Kuldeep Yadav and me) came we performed really well. After IPL, our bench strength has got pretty strong too. Now if the team management is trying good talent, it is good that you know that there is competition and you have to work harder. You can't stay away from cricket," Chahal said.

ALSO READ | Bring back Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal into T20 side: Sourav Ganguly

Chahal said he wants to carry on playing for 5-6 years and his only aim is to be a part of India's World Cup-winning squad.

"I want to continue for 5-6 years. I want to win at least one World Cup. I think the way we have been playing and how our team is shaping up currently, its a positive sign.

"We won in New Zealand, Australia and West Indies and if we win the T20 World Cup next year, all the noise will die down," Chahal said.

