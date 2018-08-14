Home Sport Football

Post-Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid gets first test in UEFA Super Cup 

So far, Madrid hasn't resorted to a "galacticos" spending spree to bring in marquee names at astronomical prices.

Published: 14th August 2018 06:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2018 06:38 PM   |  A+A-

Real Madrid players pose with the trophy after winning the Santiago Bernabeu trophy football match between Real Madrid and AC Milan | AP

Real Madrid players pose with the trophy after winning the Santiago Bernabeu trophy football match between Real Madrid and AC Milan | AP

By Associated Press

TALLINN (ESTONIA): Following the departures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane, Real Madrid gets its first test against crosstown rival Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup.

So far, Madrid hasn't resorted to a "galacticos" spending spree to bring in marquee names at astronomical prices.

Coach Julen Lopetegui seems to be relying on the talent already at his disposal and a new tactical system.

The club, though, has made a few significant purchases, including goalkeeper Thibault Courtois from Chelsea.

Now, the team that was built around Ronaldo and which has won three straight Champions League titles comes up against a strong Atletico team that won the Europa League and finished ahead of Madrid in the Spanish league.

Here are a few things to watch out for in Wednesday's match in Tallinn, Estonia: NEW ERA Ronaldo moved to Juventus in a 112 million euro ($131 million) deal and Zidane resigned.

Those changes have given new impetus to forwards Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio to step up and fill the void left by Ronaldo, who scored 450 goals in 438 matches for Madrid.

Bale, who came on as a substitute and scored two goals in Madrid's 3-1 win over Liverpool in the Champions League final in May, has more to prove than anyone in the team.

He had a rocky relationship with Zidane and spent much of his time on the bench under the Frenchman last season.

But Bale has impressed in the pre-season and he will look to prove to Lopetegui that he's not just a Ronaldo understudy.

Benezema, whose main function was to create opportunities for Ronaldo, will also look to shine now that the Portugal international is gone.

Lopetegui, who is prone to shaking things up, may also look to give key roles to a core of Spanish players like Asensio, Isco, Marcos Llorente and Dani Ceballos.

He may also turn to new signing Alvaro Odriozola, who is competing with Dani Carvajal to become first-choice right back.

One position that is definitely up for grabs is goalkeeper.

With Courtois' arrival from London, Keylor Navas will fight to retain his No.1 shirt.

Madrid will hope that Luka Modric stays at the club amid reports that the Croatia international has been seeking a move to Italy. The creative midfielder had a stellar World Cup, showing that he still has the guile and skill to break down opponents.

Even though the Ronaldo era is over, Madrid has enough experienced players and young talent coming through to offset his exit.

TACTICAL SHIFT

Madrid's new coach likes to play possession-based soccer rather than the counter-attacking style favored by Zidane.

That doesn't mean Lopetegui, who was fired as Spain coach two days before the national team's World Cup campaign began, wants his players to be static with the ball.

In pre-season matches, Lopetegui has encouraged his team to press opponents and be direct.

His players are attack-minded and he likes to push his fullbacks high up the field to give the team width.

Lopetegui has been working to shore up Madrid's defense and build possession from the back.

ATLETICO'S AMBITION

Atletico has failed against Madrid on European soccer's biggest stage in recent times, losing Champions League finals in 2014 and 2016, and a semifinal in 2017.

Atletico was eliminated from group stage last season, finishing behind Roma and Chelsea, and dropped into the Europa League.

But the team went on to win the competition and also excelled in the Spanish league. Atletico finished in second place, three points ahead of Real Madrid. It was the first time since Atletico won the league title in 2014 that it finished higher in the table than Madrid.

Atletico will seek to build on that momentum by beating Madrid in the Super Cup.

The team has made a few signings, most notably attacking midfielder Thomas Lemar from Monaco.

Atletico also got a boost when France forward Antoine Griezmann signed a new contract amid speculation that he would leave.

NO VAR Many players and coaches believed that the use of the video assistant referee was a resounding success at the World Cup. But UEFA has no immediate plans to introduce VAR in its competitions, including the Champions League, despite calls by some coaches and players.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
UEFA Super Cup  Real Madrid Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Cristiano Ronaldo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
California fire evacuees' dogs in shelters
50 years on, visitors still drawn to Beatles' Indian hideaway
Gallery
Rains continued to wreak havoc in many parts of Kerala with northern hill district of Wayanad experiencing widespread landslides and flooding overnight, forcing thousands of people to take shelter at relief camps. (Photo | EPS/Manu R Mavelil)
Flood, landslides keep Kerala's Wayanad on the edge; thousands of people in relief camps
Loan-deals apart, here are some of the most-discussed signings from the top-tier league in England this summer. (Photos | Twitter, AP)
English Premier League 2018 summer transfers: Names you don't want to miss