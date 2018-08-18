Liverpool offers help to Kerala flood victims

By ANI

LONDON: Liverpool Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Peter Moore has promised to help the Kerala flood victims after the team's official supporters club, the Kerala Reds, sought help.

Moore took to Twitter and posted a message, promising every possible thing they could do to help the people of the state. "Dear @KeralaReds Our international supporters liaison team will be in contact to see what we can do to help. Thank you for reaching out, and please know that all of us here @LFC are thinking about you in this time of extreme difficulty #YNWA," he wrote.

Kerala, which has a huge fan base of European football in general and Liverpool in specific, has been witnessing incessant rainfall over the last few months, causing massive flooding and landslides in several parts of the state.

Rescue and relief operations in the southern state are in full swing and efforts are being made to evacuate people from flood-affected areas.