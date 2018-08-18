Home Sport Football

Liverpool offers help to Kerala flood victims

Rescue and relief operations in the southern state are in full swing and efforts are being made to evacuate people from flood-affected areas. 

Published: 18th August 2018 10:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2018 11:12 PM   |  A+A-

Peter Moore

Liverpool FC CEO Peter Moore. ( Photo | AFP)

By ANI

LONDON: Liverpool Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Peter Moore has promised to help the Kerala flood victims after the team's official supporters club, the Kerala Reds, sought help.

Also Read | NDRF launches biggest-ever operation in flood-hit Kerala; 58 teams deputed

Moore took to Twitter and posted a message, promising every possible thing they could do to help the people of the state. "Dear @KeralaReds Our international supporters liaison team will be in contact to see what we can do to help. Thank you for reaching out, and please know that all of us here @LFC are thinking about you in this time of extreme difficulty #YNWA," he wrote.

Kerala, which has a huge fan base of European football in general and Liverpool in specific, has been witnessing incessant rainfall over the last few months, causing massive flooding and landslides in several parts of the state.

Rescue and relief operations in the southern state are in full swing and efforts are being made to evacuate people from flood-affected areas. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Liverpool Kerala flood Kerala rains Kerala Relief

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Indian flag bearer Neeraj Chopra marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta.
Asian Games 2018: Indian contingent gears up for opening ceremony
Poster of India's first tri-lingual film 'III Smoking Barrels' unveiled
Poster of India's first tri-lingual film 'III Smoking Barrels' unveiled
Gallery
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photo | Instagram)
IN PICS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in Mumbai
Foster daughter Namita Kaul Bhattacharya lit the pyre as cries of 'Atal Bihari Amar Rahe' reverberated. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee laid to rest, daughter Namita lights funeral pyre