Premier League: James Maddison, Jamie Vardy strikes help Leicester City beat Watford FC

A week after getting sent off for diving, James Maddison showed another side of his game by scoring a brilliant goal to help Leicester beat Watford 2-0 in the English Premier League

James Maddison

Leicester City's Jamie Vardy (R) celebrates scoring his side's first goal against Watford FC with team-mate James Maddison | AP

By Associated Press

LEICESTER: A week after getting sent off for diving, James Maddison showed another side of his game by scoring a brilliant goal to help Leicester beat Watford 2-0 in the English Premier League on Saturday.

The playmaker brought down a long ball forward, juggled the ball past his marker, before sending a low volley into the bottom corner from just inside the area in the 23rd minute.

Jamie Vardy's 12th-minute penalty, after the striker himself was brought down by goalkeeper Ben Foster, put the Foxes in control and Watford was well beaten by the time Etienne Capoue was sent off in the 90th.

Leicester leapfrogged its opponent in the standings to move to seventh place.

Watford, which has won just two of its last 10 games, slipped to 10th.

It capped a turnaround for Maddison, who was red-carded in the draw at Brighton last weekend after two yellow cards — the second of which came after he dived in an attempt to win a penalty. He served his suspension by missing an English League Cup match in midweek.

