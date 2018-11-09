Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas to miss Costa Rica friendlies

By IANS

SAN JOSE (CALIFORNIA): Goalkeeper Keylor Navas will miss Costa Rica's upcoming friendlies against Chile and Peru to focus on regaining his starting berth with Real Madrid, the Central American team's interim coach said.

Navas has fallen out of favour at the Spanish club, with new Real Madrid coach Santiago Solari preferring Belgium international Thibaut Courtois in the Champions League and La Liga, reports Xinhua.

Ronald Gonzalez, who replaced Oscar Ramirez as Costa Rica's caretaker boss after this year's World Cup in Russia, said Navas asked for permission to train with the reigning European champions during the international break.

ALSO READ | Manchester United's Anthony Martial returns to France squad after eight months

"We all know about Keylor, it is a case that worries all of us. Because of his unstable situation, he has told us that it is a suitable moment for him to stay in Madrid," Gonzalez told a news conference on Thursday.

"He wants to return [to the national team] in March for the Gold Cup. It would be the first time that he'll travel (for the Gold Cup) since he was promoted to the highest level at Madrid."

In Navas's absence, Esteban Alvarado, Darryl Parker and Leonel Moreira will vie for a starting role in goal for Los Ticos.

The team will meet Chile in Rancagua, near Santiago, on November 17 and Peru in Miami four days later.

Costa Rica squad: Goalkeepers: Esteban Alvarado (Trabzonspor), Darryl Parker (Cartagines), Leonel Moreira (Herediano).

Defenders: Kendall Waston (Vancouver Whitecaps), Francisco Calvo (Minnesota United), Giancarlo Gonzalez (Bologna), Oscar Duarte (Espanyol), Yostin Salinas (Saprissa), Ian Smith (Norrkoping), Ronald Matarrita (New York City), Joseph Mora (DC United).

Midfielders: Jose Cubero (Alajuelense), Celso Borges (Goztepe), Allan Cruz (Herediano), Dylan Flores (CSM Politehnica), Jimmy Marin (Herediano), Deyver Vega (Brann), Bryan Ruiz (Santos), Elias Aguilar (Incheon United), Randall Leal (Saprissa).

Forwards: Joel Campbell (Frosinone), Mayron George (Midtjyilland) and Jonathan McDonald (Alajuelense).