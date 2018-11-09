Home Sport Football

Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas to miss Costa Rica friendlies

The team will meet Chile in Rancagua, near Santiago, on November 17 and Peru in Miami four days later.

Published: 09th November 2018 02:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2018 02:39 PM   |  A+A-

Costa Rica custodian Keylor Navas | File Photo by AP

By IANS

SAN JOSE (CALIFORNIA): Goalkeeper Keylor Navas will miss Costa Rica's upcoming friendlies against Chile and Peru to focus on regaining his starting berth with Real Madrid, the Central American team's interim coach said.

Navas has fallen out of favour at the Spanish club, with new Real Madrid coach Santiago Solari preferring Belgium international Thibaut Courtois in the Champions League and La Liga, reports Xinhua.

Ronald Gonzalez, who replaced Oscar Ramirez as Costa Rica's caretaker boss after this year's World Cup in Russia, said Navas asked for permission to train with the reigning European champions during the international break.

ALSO READ | Manchester United's Anthony Martial returns to France squad after eight months

"We all know about Keylor, it is a case that worries all of us. Because of his unstable situation, he has told us that it is a suitable moment for him to stay in Madrid," Gonzalez told a news conference on Thursday.

"He wants to return [to the national team] in March for the Gold Cup. It would be the first time that he'll travel (for the Gold Cup) since he was promoted to the highest level at Madrid."

In Navas's absence, Esteban Alvarado, Darryl Parker and Leonel Moreira will vie for a starting role in goal for Los Ticos.

The team will meet Chile in Rancagua, near Santiago, on November 17 and Peru in Miami four days later.

Costa Rica squad: Goalkeepers: Esteban Alvarado (Trabzonspor), Darryl Parker (Cartagines), Leonel Moreira (Herediano).

Defenders: Kendall Waston (Vancouver Whitecaps), Francisco Calvo (Minnesota United), Giancarlo Gonzalez (Bologna), Oscar Duarte (Espanyol), Yostin Salinas (Saprissa), Ian Smith (Norrkoping), Ronald Matarrita (New York City), Joseph Mora (DC United).

Midfielders: Jose Cubero (Alajuelense), Celso Borges (Goztepe), Allan Cruz (Herediano), Dylan Flores (CSM Politehnica), Jimmy Marin (Herediano), Deyver Vega (Brann), Bryan Ruiz (Santos), Elias Aguilar (Incheon United), Randall Leal (Saprissa).

Forwards: Joel Campbell (Frosinone), Mayron George (Midtjyilland) and Jonathan McDonald (Alajuelense).

 

 

 

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Costa Rica football team Keylor Navas International Friendlies Ronald Gonzalez

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • noah
    ohhh nononononono
    21 days ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp