South Korea international footballer Lee Chang-min crashes SUV, one dead

South Korean international footballer Lee Chang-min (File | AFP)

By AFP

SEOUL: South Korean international footballer Lee Chang-min was involved in a car crash which left one person dead and two more seriously injured, police said Friday.

The 24-year-old midfielder, who has seven senior caps and played at the Rio Olympics, crossed the centre line when driving his SUV on the southern island of Jeju late Monday, they said.

It collided with a car going in the opposite direction, killing a 68-year-old female passenger and seriously injuring the driver and another passenger.

Lee has since been questioned several times by police.

"He admitted he had crossed the centre line. But it's been confirmed he was sober," a police officer told AFP.

It was not clear whether Lee was over the speed limit, set at 30 kilometres (18.6 miles) per hour on the narrow and winding road, she added.

Lee plays for K League 1 side Jeju United.

