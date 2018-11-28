Home Sport Football

UEFA Champions League: AS Roma, Real Madrid qualify as Viktoria Plzen beat CSKA Moscow

The Russian team must now avoid defeat away to Madrid on December 12 to have any chance of taking back third place from Plzen and securing a place in the Europa League.

Published: 28th November 2018

By Associated Press

MOSCOW: Viktoria Plzen came from a goal down to beat CSKA Moscow 2-1 on Tuesday, a result which ensures Real Madrid and Roma both qualify for the knockout stage of the Champions League.

Nikola Vlasic gave CSKA the lead with a penalty in the 10th minute, but Plzen hit back in the second half to move above CSKA to third in Group G. The loss ended CSKA's faint hopes of qualifying, while Plzen was already out of the battle for the top two places.

Plzen's Roman Prochazka saw his 44th-minute penalty saved by Igor Akinfeev but made up for missing that chance by blasting the ball into the top-right corner to level the game at 1-1 in the 56th.

Plzen goalkeeper Ales Hruska kept his team level with a fine save from Arnor Sigurdsson before Lukas Hejda scored the winning goal after a corner.

It was the Czech champion's first win in the Champions League since beating CSKA 2-1 in 2013. The Russian team must now avoid defeat away to Madrid on December 12 to have any chance of taking back third place from Plzen and securing a place in the Europa League.

 

