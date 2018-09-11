Atletico Madrid defender Juanfran Torres returns to practice after thigh muscle injury

By IANS

MADRID: Atletico Madrid right back Juanfran Torres returned to group training on Tuesday and looked to be available for the upcoming La Liga match against Eibar after getting sidelined for over two weeks due to a thigh muscle injury.

The 33-year-old's return was good news for Atletico coach Diego Simeone, as his second right back, Colombia defender Santiago Arias, picked up a fractured rib over the weekend while on international duty in a friendly match against Venezuela, reports Efe news.

Also present at Tuesday's training were France forward Antoine Griezmann and two of his countrymen, midfielder Thomas Lemar and defender Lucas Hernandez, as well as the seven players who stayed in Madrid during the international break.

Spanish winger Victor "Vitolo" Machin trained alone on the pitch as he continued to recover from a knee injury.

Croatia striker Nikola Kalinic is still out with a right ankle injury, while suspended Montenegro defender Stefan Savic will miss Saturday's match for getting booked twice during the Celta Vigo clash on September 1.

Tuesday's practice started with gym work then split into groups, with defenders under the direction of their Argentinian head coach and forwards under assistant coach German Burgos, also of Argentina.

Atletico is still awaiting the return of five other players called up for the UEFA Nations League, including Spain forward Rodrigo and midfielder Saul Niguez, who scored the two goals in La Roja's 2-1 away win over England on September 8.

Also absent were Brazil defender Filipe Luis, Portugal winger Gelson Martins and Argentina forward Angel Correa.