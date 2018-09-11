Home Sport Football

Atletico Madrid defender Juanfran Torres returns to practice after thigh muscle injury

Juanfran Torres looked to be available for the upcoming La Liga match against Eibar after getting sidelined for over two weeks.

Published: 11th September 2018 08:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2018 08:26 PM   |  A+A-

Juanfran Torres

Atletico Madrid right back Juanfran Torres (File | AP)

By IANS

MADRID: Atletico Madrid right back Juanfran Torres returned to group training on Tuesday and looked to be available for the upcoming La Liga match against Eibar after getting sidelined for over two weeks due to a thigh muscle injury.

The 33-year-old's return was good news for Atletico coach Diego Simeone, as his second right back, Colombia defender Santiago Arias, picked up a fractured rib over the weekend while on international duty in a friendly match against Venezuela, reports Efe news.

Also present at Tuesday's training were France forward Antoine Griezmann and two of his countrymen, midfielder Thomas Lemar and defender Lucas Hernandez, as well as the seven players who stayed in Madrid during the international break.

Spanish winger Victor "Vitolo" Machin trained alone on the pitch as he continued to recover from a knee injury.

Croatia striker Nikola Kalinic is still out with a right ankle injury, while suspended Montenegro defender Stefan Savic will miss Saturday's match for getting booked twice during the Celta Vigo clash on September 1.

Tuesday's practice started with gym work then split into groups, with defenders under the direction of their Argentinian head coach and forwards under assistant coach German Burgos, also of Argentina.

Atletico is still awaiting the return of five other players called up for the UEFA Nations League, including Spain forward Rodrigo and midfielder Saul Niguez, who scored the two goals in La Roja's 2-1 away win over England on September 8.

Also absent were Brazil defender Filipe Luis, Portugal winger Gelson Martins and Argentina forward Angel Correa.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Atletico Marid Juanfran Torres La Liga

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Redford in 'The old man and the gun' (Photo | IMDB)
Robert Redford premieres 'final' film at Toronto
Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt (File | AFP)
Mahesh Bhatt's makes his acting debut with Dark Side of Life: Mumbai City
Gallery
Brian De Palma, one of the frontrunners of the 'American New Wave' in the 1970s have inspired filmmakers for over forty years. (Graphics | Vijesh C K)
5 films of autuer Brian De Palma which you must watch
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival