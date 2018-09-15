Home Sport Football

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde to rotate players to cope with busy schedule

Barcelona is scheduled to play seven matches, including Champions League encounters against PSV Eindhoven and Tottenham.

Published: 15th September 2018 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2018 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

Ernesto Valverde

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde (File | AP)

By IANS

BARCELONA: Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde on Friday said he has to rotate his players to cope with Barcelona's busy schedule in the upcoming weeks.

During the next three weeks, Barcelona is scheduled to play seven matches, including UEFA Champions League encounters against PSV Eindhoven and Tottenham Hotspur, reports Efe.

"There are 7 games coming in 23 days and we will have to rotate to avoid injuries and be fresh. We have to bear in mind that there are just two days between the games," Valverde said at a press conference ahead of Barça's La Liga clash against Real Sociedad.

The coach said he was relieved that his Argentine super star Lionel Messi, as well as Spain's Gerard Pique, and Pique's compatriot, Jordi Alba, did not go on international duty for their respective national soccer teams.

Messi, for his part, preferred to take a break from international play and Pique retired from international football, while Alba was left off of the Spanish national team roster.

"The fact that some players did not have (to go through) this exhaustion (from international duty) is something you keep in mind as you have a margin to rest," Valverde added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ernesto Valverde Barcelona Barcelona vs PSV Eindhoven Barcelona vs Tottenham

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rail coach restaurant opens at Chennai Rail Museum
Cooling off in protective suits could help Ebola workers
Gallery
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi
Usain Bolt took a zero-gravity flight over France on Wednesday, courtesy of a champagne producer. (Photo | Usain Bolt Twitter)
Olympic champ Usain Bolt tries sprinting in zero gravity