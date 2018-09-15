Kerala Blasters launches ticket sales for home matches

By UNI

KOCHI: After the calamitous floods, Kerala's Yellow Army, Kerala Blasters, is all set to bring on a new sunshine and hope to their fans, taking on ATK in the fifth edition of the ISL at Kolkata's Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) on September 29.

However, their home match would begin on October five, taking the challenge of Mumbai City.

Kerala Blasters Football Club this year will go to the field with the theme 'Blasters Teamup 4 Kerala' with the aim to honor the efforts of unsung heroes who played a key role in the rescue operations during the flood.

Kerala Blasters today announced the ticket sale and Ernakulam Collector Shri Mohammed Y Safirulla IAS handed over the first ticket of the game to be played in home ground to the Fishermen community who played a vital role in the relief operations, a release said here on Friday.

In his remarks Varun Tripuraneni, CEO Kerala Blasters FC said, "Having the largest fan base and highest stadium attendance in the Hero ISL, our focus is to provide our fans, the best stadium experience.

"There have been many unsung heroes who have come forward to help in rescuing people during the worst floods Kerala has every experienced and we at Kerala Blasters will felicitate some of these heroes before every home match as a token of our respect for their unstinting efforts in saving lives."

Compared to last year, the overall ticket prices have been lowered and a special early bird offer has been announced from September 14 to September 24, it said.

The Kerala Blasters Football Club has partnered with India's largest digital payments company, One97 Communications Limited that owns the brand Paytm, as their official ticketing partner for the next 3 seasons of the Indian Super League.

Under the terms of this engagement, Paytm and its subsidiary Insider.

in will provide comprehensive ticketing solutions for all matches held at Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kochi which is the Kerala Blasters' home stadium.

"Our partnership with Paytm is a long-term and a strategic one and we will work together to keep enhancing the experience for fans beyond just the ticketing services," said Varun Tripuraneni.

Madhur Deora, CFO Paytm said, "We are happy to have partnered with Kerala Blasters FC as their official partner for online and offline bookings. Indian Super League is among India's most popular football leagues and we are confident that our association will help provide a seamless experience to KBFC football fans this season."

This year Kerala Blasters is proud to announce paperless entry for all tickets that are purchased online to enhance fan experience.

An e-ticket will be generated as soon a ticket is purchased online.

Scanning the QR code at the gate will enable entry into the stadium.

However, for security reasons, it is mandatory for every fan to carry a valid ID card of the person who has booked the ticket, it added.