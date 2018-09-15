Home Sport Football

Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui praises Karim Benzema​​​​​​​

Lopetegui declined to take credit for the improvement of Benzema's play, stating that the players are the ones who play and overcome the difficulties.

Published: 15th September 2018 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2018 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

Karim Benzema

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema | AP

By IANS

MADRID: Real Madrid's Spanish coach Julen Lopetegui on Friday praised his French forward Karim Benzema, after his stellar start to the season.

Benzema was presently tied with Argentine super star Lionel Messi on the La Liga's top-scorers list; both Messi and Benzema have scored four goals each thus far, reports Efe.

"I'm not surprised, he's a great footballer who is in his peak and at a good age and condition. We want him to continue doing what he's doing or even better," Lopetegui said at a press conference ahead of the Whites' Athletic Bilbao Saturday showdown.

Lopetegui declined to take credit for the improvement of Benzema's play, stating "The players are the ones who play and overcome the difficulties."

The coach confirmed that Wales Gareth Bale came back from international play in a good form and had enough time to recover for the upcoming Bilbao game.

"Bale has returned in great shape from the Wales matches. He played the last game on Sunday and had time to recover," Lopetegui stressed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karim Benzema​​​​​​​ Julen Lopetegui Real Madrid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rail coach restaurant opens at Chennai Rail Museum
Cooling off in protective suits could help Ebola workers
Gallery
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi
Usain Bolt took a zero-gravity flight over France on Wednesday, courtesy of a champagne producer. (Photo | Usain Bolt Twitter)
Olympic champ Usain Bolt tries sprinting in zero gravity