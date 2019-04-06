Home Sport Football

It's nuts! Coconut disrupts Edinburgh derby

Hibs came from behind at Tynecastle to win 2-1 but the game was marred by crowd trouble.

Published: 06th April 2019 11:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2019 11:44 PM   |  A+A-

Football

For representational purposes (File | AP)

By AFP

GLASGOW: A tense Scottish derby between Hibernian and Edinburgh rivals Hearts was disrupted on Saturday -- by a coconut.

Hibs came from behind at Tynecastle to win 2-1 but the game was marred by crowd trouble including a coconut, thrown on to the pitch in the wake of Daryl Horgan's 28th-minute equaliser.

The winger scored again early in the second half to complete the Hibs comeback.

Smoke bombs -- in the two clubs' colours of maroon and green -- were also hurled on to the pitch before and during the first half, in which Peter Haring gave Hearts the lead.

ALSO READ | Sun, burnt toast and calamari: Bizarre instances of cricket matches being held up

Meanwhile, Celtic's charge towards another Scottish Premiership title was delayed by a surprise 0-0 draw against Livingston.

Neil Lennon's side were frustrated by a string of first-half saves from Livingston keeper Liam Kelly as the visitors dug in for a point at Parkhead.

Celtic remain well on course to win an eighth successive Scottish title despite the frustrating result.

The champions sit 14 points clear of Rangers, who travel to Motherwell on Sunday, but will have to wait at least two weeks for their inevitable coronation.

Third-placed Kilmarnock moved to within five points of Rangers with a 2-0 win over 10-man St Johnstone.

An own goal from Christopher Kane after 17 minutes set the hosts on their way, with Kris Boyd doubling their lead from the penalty spot two minutes before the break.

St Johnstone's misery was complete when Jason Kerr was sent off for a second yellow card in the 68th minute.

Aberdeen joined Killie on 58 points thanks to a 2-0 win at basement boys Dundee, who slipped three points adrift at the foot of the table.

Sam Cosgrove's 59th-minute penalty broke the deadlock. He made it two in the 77th minute.

Second-bottom St Mirren gave themselves hope of a relegation play-off spot as they came from behind to draw 1-1 at Hamilton.

Steve Davies put Hamilton ahead after 63 minutes, but Anders Dreyer levelled with a penalty three minutes later.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Edinburgh Hearts Hibernian

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sreedhanya Suresh
Sreedhanya Suresh: Inspiring tale of Kerala's first tribal woman to clear UPSC
Fire at Varkala beach damages property worth Rs 2 crore
Gallery
Jackie Chan hams it up with two London 'bobbies' on November 19,1998 during a film shoot to promote the new hit action comedy 'Rush Hour'. Chan who plays Detective Inspector Lee of the Hong Kong Police. 'Rush Hour' has taken a staggering $130 million dollars at the US box office to date, breaking records for the biggest ever opening in the months of its release. (File Photo | AFP)
Happy birthday Jackie Chan: Here are some rare photos of the 'Rush Hour' star
As maverick filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the best films directed by RGV.
Happy birthday Ram Gopal Varma: Check out the 'controversial' director's 12 must-watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp