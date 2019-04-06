It's nuts! Coconut disrupts Edinburgh derby

By AFP

GLASGOW: A tense Scottish derby between Hibernian and Edinburgh rivals Hearts was disrupted on Saturday -- by a coconut.

Hibs came from behind at Tynecastle to win 2-1 but the game was marred by crowd trouble including a coconut, thrown on to the pitch in the wake of Daryl Horgan's 28th-minute equaliser.

The winger scored again early in the second half to complete the Hibs comeback.

Smoke bombs -- in the two clubs' colours of maroon and green -- were also hurled on to the pitch before and during the first half, in which Peter Haring gave Hearts the lead.

Meanwhile, Celtic's charge towards another Scottish Premiership title was delayed by a surprise 0-0 draw against Livingston.

Neil Lennon's side were frustrated by a string of first-half saves from Livingston keeper Liam Kelly as the visitors dug in for a point at Parkhead.

Celtic remain well on course to win an eighth successive Scottish title despite the frustrating result.

The champions sit 14 points clear of Rangers, who travel to Motherwell on Sunday, but will have to wait at least two weeks for their inevitable coronation.

Third-placed Kilmarnock moved to within five points of Rangers with a 2-0 win over 10-man St Johnstone.

An own goal from Christopher Kane after 17 minutes set the hosts on their way, with Kris Boyd doubling their lead from the penalty spot two minutes before the break.

St Johnstone's misery was complete when Jason Kerr was sent off for a second yellow card in the 68th minute.

Aberdeen joined Killie on 58 points thanks to a 2-0 win at basement boys Dundee, who slipped three points adrift at the foot of the table.

Sam Cosgrove's 59th-minute penalty broke the deadlock. He made it two in the 77th minute.

Second-bottom St Mirren gave themselves hope of a relegation play-off spot as they came from behind to draw 1-1 at Hamilton.

Steve Davies put Hamilton ahead after 63 minutes, but Anders Dreyer levelled with a penalty three minutes later.