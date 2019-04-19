Jurgen Klopp not thinking about Lionel Messi yet

By ANI

LEEDS: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has stated that he is not yet thinking about how to deal with the Argentina superstar, Lionel Messi, as they prepare to compete with Barcelona in the semi-finals of Champions League.

"Thank God I don't have to think about that and I have a few more nights," Goal.com quoted Klopp, as saying.

"We'll find things we think we could use but on the other hand, I don't care. We're in the semi-final, on Sunday we play against Cardiff [City], that's in my mind when I wake up tomorrow [Thursday]," he added.

Messi has scored 45 goals in this season and Klopp said that Messi has been impossible to stop so far this campaign.

"Everybody tried it so far and nobody can do it, but we're looking forward to it. So many jobs to do before we meet Barcelona. We will see," he said.

Liverpool handed a humiliating 4-1 defeat to Porto in the second leg of the quarter-final to enter in the Champions League semi-finals.

Klopp also expressed his happiness on entering the semi-finals.

"That's really good news and I'm happy for all the people in the club. Second year in the semi-finals is a big statement. We'll go there, everybody tries it. I'm really proud of the boys. We did it in different ways, that makes it even more special," he said.

Liverpool will face Barcelona in the first leg of semi-finals on May 2.