Home Sport Football

Idrissa Gueye leaves Everton for PSG

No transfer fee has been disclosed by PSG, who signed him until 2023, having previously come close to signing him in the January transfer window.

Published: 30th July 2019 03:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2019 03:10 PM   |  A+A-

Idrissa Gueye

Idrissa Gueye (File | AFP)

By AFP

PARIS: Senegal midfielder Idrissa Gueye has completed his transfer from Everton to Paris Saint-Germain, the French champions confirmed on Tuesday.

"Paris St-Germain is thrilled to announce the signing of Idrissa Gueye!" the club tweeted with a picture of "Gana" holding up a shirt with squad number 27.

The 29-year-old, who reached the semi-finals of the recent Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with Senegal, was courted previously by PSG during the January transfer window. He has also been linked with a move to Manchester United.

Gueye has signed a deal until 2023 but no transfer fee has been disclosed.

"I'm immensely proud to sign for Paris Saint-Germain," he told the club website.

"After focusing on the AFCON with Senegal, I wanted to give a new boost to my club career by joining Paris Saint-Germain, one of the most structured and ambitious sports projects in Europe. 

"I can't wait to take in the amazing atmosphere of the Parc des Princes, which impressed me during my first seasons in France."

ALSO READ | Never heard him say he wanted PSG exit: Marco Verratti on Neymar

Gueye played seven seasons with Lille from 2008 to 2015 before moving to England to join Aston Villa in 2016, playing 108 matches in three seasons with the club.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Everton PSG English Premier League Ligue 1
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Sinh with his wife Amita Singh. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS). (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Sanjay Sinh resigns from Congress, ready to join BJP
Café Coffee Day owner VG Siddhartha. (File photo)
All you need to know about the hunt for missing CCD owner VG Siddhartha
Gallery
As Bollywood actor Sonu Sood turns 46, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the handsome hunk. (File Photo | PTI)
Happy birthday Sonu Sood: Here are some rare photos of the 'Dabangg' actor
Who will be the key players as England look to extend their streak of not losing a home Test series to Australia since 2001? | AP
Ashes 2019: Five key England players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp