Home Sport Football

Egypt's Amr Warda recalled after harassment claims

His reintegration into the squad sparked controversy on social media in Egypt, considered one of the worst offenders worldwide for sexual harassment.

Published: 28th June 2019 08:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2019 08:04 PM   |  A+A-

Amr Warda

Warda's team-mates expressed support for him both during and after the win over DR Congo | AFP

By AFP

CAIRO: Egypt midfielder Amr Warda, who was kicked out of the squad over claims of sexual harassment, will return for the Africa Cup of Nations knockout stages at the request of his team-mates, the country's football association said Friday.

The 25-year-old Warda was excluded ahead of Wednesday's 2-0 victory over the Democratic Republic of Congo after sexual harassment claims surfaced earlier this week on social media platforms. Multiple women posted screenshots and testimonies of Warda's alleged lewd comments, as well as explicit videos attributed to the player.

The head of the Egyptian FA, Hani Abou Rida, "has decided to reduce the suspension of the player so it only runs until the ends of the first round," the association said in a statement.

Hosts Egypt are already qualified for the last 16 of the competition after victories in their first two games in Group A.

Warda's team-mates expressed support for him both during and after the win over DR Congo, with Mohamed Salah calling for "a second chance" while strongly condemning harassment.

ALSO READ | 'Shunning is not the answer': Mo Salah says Amr Warda can change

Warda, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Atromitos from PAOK in Greece, issued an apology to supporters in a video on Facebook.

"Hani Abou Rida recognised the spirit of solidarity between the players and their wish to forgive their team-mate Amr Warda," the Egyptian FA added.

His reintegration into the squad sparked controversy on social media in Egypt, considered one of the worst offenders worldwide for sexual harassment -- endured by more than 99 percent of women in the county according to a 2013 United Nations report.

A lot of internet users, including women, took to his defence while the "team of harassers" hashtag, in Arabic, was the most shared in Egypt on Friday according to Twitter.

Faced with calls for leniency towards Warda, other internet users denounced a double standard in a country where several women and homosexuals are imprisoned for "inciting debauchery".

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Africa Cup of Nations Egypt Amr Warda sexual harassment
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
Gallery
It was a defeat that left Sri Lanka with a lot to do in their last two games | AP
South Africa dent Sri Lanka World Cup hopes
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp