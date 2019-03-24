Home Sport Football

Wales start Euro 2020 qualifiers with win

Swansea winger Daniel James, making his first competitive start for Wales, scored in the fifth minute that ultimately saw the hosts to victory.

Published: 24th March 2019 09:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2019 09:59 PM   |  A+A-

Giggs made 11 changes from Wednesday's 1-0 friendly victory over Trinidad and Tobago.| AP

By AFP

CARDIFF: Daniel James was Wales' goal-scoring hero as they launched their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign with a 1-0 win over Slovakia in Cardiff on Sunday.

Swansea winger James, making his first competitive start for Wales, struck in just the fifth minute with a goal that ultimately saw the hosts to victory.

"It was a good start after we got that early goal," James told Sky Sports. "From then on, we had to dig in. The only thing I had in my head was to shoot and luckily it went in."

Wales star Gareth Bale, captaining the side in place of benched regular skipper Ashley Williams, added: "Everyone put in a shift today. We built our success off a good solid defence. We work hard in units. We always knew we could nick a goal. 

"In the second half we came under a lot of pressure but we started the game well, got the early goal then shut up shop and we know how to do that," the Real Madrid forward insisted.

Giggs rings the changes

Wales manager Ryan Giggs made 11 changes from Wednesday's 1-0 friendly victory over Trinidad and Tobago.

Slovakia, by contrast, were unchanged after beating Hungary 2-0 in their opening qualifier on Thursday.

The Cardiff City Stadium was bathed in sunshine and Wales made an equally bright start. 

Harry Wilson and David Brooks combined well down the right but any threat seemed to end when Brooks' pass went straight to Slovakia defender Peter Pekarik.

But Pekarik was then dispossessed on the edge of the box by the 21-year-old James, who then shot powerfully past Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka to fire Wales in front.

Shortly before half-time, Brooks came close to making it 2-0 with a superb solo effort that saw him beat two defenders.

His swerving shot evaded Dubravka only to curl just past the far post. 

The only concern for Manchester United great Giggs at half-time would have been that Wales were just 1-0 ahead, with plenty of time left for Slovakia to get back into the game.

Slovakia then created their best chance of the match thus far early in the second half when Albert Rusnak was one-on-one with Wayne Hennessey only for the Wales goalkeeper to block his shot, with the ball rebounding off the Slovakian before it went wide.

Hennessey had to be alert to deny Rusnak a second time before Wales hit back, with Wilson shooting narrowly wide past a beaten Dubravka from James' cross. 

Wales found themselves pinned in their own half late on and Slovakia should have equalised with seven minutes left.

Rusnak's cross found Michal Duris, but the substitute's header was tipped away by Wayne Hennessey into the six-yard box rather than clear of danger.

David Hancko, following up, had a superb chance to level from close range but instead miscued his shot completely and that allowed Wales to clear the ball.

The fifth and final minute of stoppage time saw Slovakia awarded a corner following Miroslav Stoch's deflected effort.

But the referee then blew for the end of the match, a decision that saw him surrounded by angry Slovakia players, with Juraj Kucka then booked -- one of seven yellow cards collected by the visitors -- for dissent.

Wales' next two qualifiers are away fixtures against Croatia and Hungary on June 8 and 11 respectively.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Euro 2020 Wales football

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Rajasthan Royals' X factor?
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Kings XI Punjab's X factor?
Gallery
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
Nico Schulz's 90th minute winner fired Germany to a dramatic 3-2 victory over the Netherlands in their opening Euro 2020 qualifier on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Holland vs Germany: Loew's new-look side wins Euro 2020 qualifier 2-3
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp