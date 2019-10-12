Home Sport Football

Igor Stimac names 23-member India squad for World Cup qualifiers against Bangladesh

Defenders Sandesh Jhingan and Anwar Ali (Jr) were ruled out the match to be played at VYBK Stadium due to injuries.

Published: 12th October 2019 05:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2019 05:42 PM   |  A+A-

Indian football coach Igor Stimac

Indian football coach Igor Stimac (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Head coach Igor Stimac on Saturday named a 23-member Indian football squad for the FIFA World Cup qualifier against Bangladesh to be played in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Defenders Sandesh Jhingan and Anwar Ali (Jr) were ruled out the match to be played at VYBK Stadium due to injuries, while Halicharan Narzary, Farukh Choudhary and Nishu Kumar did not make it to the final 23 and were released from the national camp here.

"Halicharan, Farukh and Nishu gave others a tough run for money and the decision was not an easy one. They came very close to their competitors. It was in fact a tough decision to take," Stimac said.

Seasoned defensive bulwark Jhingan suffered an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) tear on his left knee during the team's 1-1 draw against Guwahati-based North East United in a friendly on Wednesday and he will undergo a surgery that may rule him out for six months.

ALSO READ: India favourites despite Sandesh Jhingan's absence - Bangladesh coach Jamie Day on World Cup qualifier​

"Sandesh has suffered on his left knee ACL tear and need to undergo surgery. It usually takes 6 months for return to sport. He will be monitored constantly during the rehabilitation phase so that he comes back on the field sooner," Team Physio Gigy George said.

"Sandesh is our Iron-man. He will be missed in Kolkata but knowing him, I'm pretty sure, he'll come back much stronger," Stimac stated.

Goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, who led from the front as captain in the drawn match against Asian champions Qatar in Doha, termed the ruling out of Sandesh as 'a big loss' for the Blue Tigers.

ALSO READ: Ankle injury rules Sandesh Jhingan out of FIFA WC qualifier against Bangladesh

"It's really sad. It's a big loss for us, especially at this moment. I could imagine how would he feel missing this game but he's a strong guy and he'll come back strongly soon," Sandhu said.

The Indian team will reach Kolkata on Sunday.

The 23-member Indian Squad: 

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Kamaljit Singh.

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Rahul Bheke, Adil Khan, Narender, Sarthak Golui, Anas Edathodika, Mandar Rao Desai, Subhasish Bose.

Midfielders: Udanta Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Vinit Rai, Anirudh Thapa, Abdul Sahal, Raynier Fernandes, Brandon Fernandes, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Ashique Kuruniyan.

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Balwant Singh, Manvir Singh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Igor Stimac India vs Bangladesh football India vs Bangladesh football World Cup qualifier India vs Bangladesh football WC qualifier
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Researchers find plastic-eating bacteria, BBMP won’t use it
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray release the manifesto for assembly elections in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Sena poll manifesto promises lower power bill, subsidised food canteens
The unaided school teachers raising slogans during the Kerala Unaided School Teachers and Staff Union protest in front of Secretariat demanding wages equivalent to the government and aided sector. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala to bring in legislation to ensure minimum wages for school teachers
Police taking prime accused Jollyamma to the house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )
Jolly murder case: A blow-by-blow account of the chilling drama at Koodathayi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Prime Minister Modi picks up trash along Kovalam beach
Gallery
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai after her Maldives vacation with husband Anand Ahuja and we have a compilation of some of their best moments, which were shared on their various social media handles. The couple was accompanied by Rhea Kapoor and her alleged boyfriend Karan Boolani. Take a look at their pictures! (Photos | Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor Instagram)
Inside Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's Maldives vacation with beaus Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp