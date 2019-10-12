Home Sport Football

Repeating Qatar performance tough against India: Bangladesh coach Jamie Day

Jamie Day felt Sandesh Jhingan's absence won't make much of a difference as the Indian side have other players to take his place.

Published: 12th October 2019

Bangladesh head coach Jamie Day

Bangladesh head coach Jamie Day (Photo | IANS Twitter)

By IANS

KOLKATA: Bangladesh head coach Jamie Day feels their good show against Asian champions Qatar won't have any bearing when they take on India in a World Cup qualifier on October 15 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan here.

"I was extremely pleased with our performance and we know we need to try and repeat that again which will be a tough ask," Day told IANS on Saturday.

Bangladesh took on Asian champions Qatar at home on October 10 and lost 0-2 despite putting on a spirited show. It was Bangladesh's second defeat, having lost 1-0 to Afghanistan in their group opener. India, meanwhile played out a famous goalless draw against Qatar on September 10.

ALSO READ: Sandesh Jhingan's absence slightly advantageous for us, says Bangladesh assistant coach

Bangladesh are placed 187 in the FIFA table, compared to India's rank of 104.

Day also felt Sandesh Jhingan's absence won't make much of a difference as the Indian side have other players to take his place.

Jhingan suffered a tear on his Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) tear on his left knee during their 1-1 draw against North East United on Wednesday as the defender will have to undergo a surgery that may rule him out for six months.

ALSO READ: Igor Stimac names 23-member India squad for World Cup qualifiers against Bangladesh

"Well, he is strong defender but they have other players to take his place so I don't believe it will make much difference. India are at home and expecting a big crowd so they should be winning," Day told IANS.

While Jhingan's injury is a body blow, India head coach Igor Stimac named Rahul Bheke in his 23-member squad despite him having a groin injury.

"I think he will be fit by then," said Englishman Day of Bheke.

ALSO READ: India favourites despite Sandesh Jhingan's absence - Bangladesh coach Jamie Day on World Cup qualifier​

Asked if his inclusion in the squad changes tactics, the 40-year-old said: "No we heard he was going to play so it hasn't changed anything we do."

Day also said that India's record goalscorer and captain Sunil Chhetri needs to be watched carefully as he is their main man.

"As we know he is the main goal threat so he will need to be watched carefully."

Under Day, Bangladesh have won seven of their 13 international matches since May 2018.

